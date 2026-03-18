Brazil Two-Wheeler Tire Market to Reach USD 1.22 Billion by 2032, Says Vyansa Intelligence

NEW DELHI, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research study published by Vyansa Intelligence, the Brazil Two Wheeler Tire Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.48% during 2026–2032. The market expansion is primarily driven by the increasing use of motorcycles for daily commuting and commercial delivery services, rising demand for replacement tires, and the strong presence of domestic and international tire manufacturers supporting Brazil's two-wheeler ecosystem.

Brazil Two-Wheeler Tire Market Key Takeaways

The Brazil Two-Wheeler Tire Market is estimated at around USD 840 million in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 1.22 billion by 2032, reflecting steady market expansion supported by growing motorcycle usage and strong aftermarket demand.

By vehicle type, motorcycles dominate the market, accounting for approximately 80% of the total units sold, driven by their widespread use for affordable personal transportation and last-mile delivery services across urban and semi-urban areas.

By demand type, the aftermarket segment leads the market, capturing nearly 80% share, as frequent tire replacement cycles and high motorcycle utilization rates continue to generate strong demand for replacement tires.

More than 25 companies are actively engaged in the Brazil two-wheeler tire market, reflecting a highly competitive industry landscape supported by both domestic manufacturers and global tire brands.

The top five companies collectively account for nearly 85% of the market share, including Vipal, Maggion Tires, Borilli, Rinaldi, and Bridgestone, among others.

Major Drivers Supporting the Demand for Two-Wheeler Tires Across Brazil

Growing Motorcycle Usage for Urban Mobility and Delivery Services

Motorcycles play a vital role in Brazil's transportation ecosystem, primarily due to their affordability, fuel efficiency, and ability to maneuver through congested urban traffic. As urban populations expand and mobility needs increase, motorcycles have become a preferred mode of transportation for daily commuting. Moreover, the rapid growth of e-commerce and food delivery platforms has further accelerated motorcycle usage for last-mile logistics and courier services. These vehicles often operate for extended hours across varying road conditions, leading to faster tire wear and frequent replacements. Consequently, the rising dependence on motorcycles for both personal and commercial mobility continues to generate sustained demand for two-wheeler tires across Brazil.

Strong Aftermarket Demand Driven by Frequent Tire Replacement

The Brazil two-wheeler tire market is largely supported by a strong aftermarket segment, which accounts for the majority of tire sales across the country. Motorcycles are extensively used for commuting, delivery services, and ride-sharing operations, resulting in higher vehicle utilization rates. This intensive usage leads to faster tire wear, thereby increasing the frequency of tire replacement among riders. In addition, Brazil benefits from a well-established network of multi-brand tire retailers, exclusive outlets, and service centers that ensure easy product availability. Together, these factors significantly reinforce the dominance of the aftermarket segment and contribute to consistent demand for two-wheeler tires.

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Key Industry Constraint Limiting Market Growth

Price Sensitivity in the Budget and Economy Tire Segments

Despite the positive growth outlook, price sensitivity among consumers remains a notable constraint in the Brazil two-wheeler tire market. A significant share of motorcycle owners prefer budget and economy-segment tires due to cost considerations, particularly in price-conscious consumer groups. This creates pressure on manufacturers to maintain competitive pricing while ensuring acceptable levels of quality, durability, and performance. Furthermore, fluctuations in raw material costs, including natural rubber and synthetic compounds used in tire manufacturing, may affect production expenses and retail pricing. Such factors can influence purchasing decisions and limit the adoption of premium tire products across certain consumer segments.

Market Analysis by Vehicle Type and Demand Type

By vehicle type, motorcycles are expected to dominate the Brazil two-wheeler tire market, accounting for nearly 80% of the total units sold. This strong dominance is primarily attributed to the widespread adoption of motorcycles as an affordable and efficient transportation option across the country. Their relatively lower purchase cost, better fuel efficiency, and ease of maintenance make them highly attractive for both personal and commercial use. Additionally, motorcycles are extensively utilized for delivery services, ride-sharing operations, and daily commuting in urban areas. The growing presence of motorcycles across both urban and rural regions continues to drive consistent demand for durable and high-performance two-wheeler tires.

By demand type, the aftermarket segment is projected to maintain its dominant position, capturing nearly 80% of the market share. This dominance is largely driven by the high utilization rate of motorcycles across Brazil, particularly in delivery services and daily commuting activities. Continuous vehicle usage leads to faster tire wear, which increases the frequency of tire replacement among riders. Furthermore, the presence of an extensive distribution network comprising multi-brand tire stores, exclusive outlets, and independent retailers ensures easy access to replacement tires. As a result, strong aftermarket sales continue to play a critical role in sustaining overall demand within the Brazil two-wheeler tire market.

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https://www.vyansaintelligence.com/industry-report/brazil-two-wheeler-tire-market-report (Explore in-depth analyses, technological trends, and investment patterns.)

Strengthening OEM Partnerships to Support Brazil's Expanding Two-Wheeler Tire Industry

In 2024, Vipal Rubber further strengthened its collaboration with Honda in Brazil by expanding its tire supply agreement to include the Honda Pop 110i motorcycle model. The partnership originally began in 2023, when Honda introduced the CG 160 Fan equipped with Vipal's Street ST600 tires, marking an important step in integrating locally manufactured tires into the company's production lineup. Building on this initial success, the collaboration has now extended to the Pop 110i, which is fitted with Vipal's Street ST300 tires produced at the company's manufacturing facility in Feira de Santana, Bahia. This development highlights the increasing strategic cooperation between motorcycle manufacturers and domestic tire producers in Brazil. Moreover, the expansion emphasizes the growing role of locally produced components in strengthening supply chains, improving production efficiency, and supporting the continued growth of Brazil's two-wheeler market.

Major Two-Wheeler Tire Companies in Brazil

Key companies contributing to innovation and competition in the market include:

Vipal

Maggion Tires

Borilli

Rinaldi

Bridgestone

Dunlop

Michelin

Levorin

Continental

Metzeler (Pirelli)

Brazil Two-Wheeler Tire Market Scope

By Vehicle Type: Scooter (Electric, ICE), Motorcycle (Electric, ICE)

By Demand Type: OEM, Aftermarket

By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Multi Brand Stores & Exclusive Outlets, Online

By Tire Type: Radial, Bias

By Two Wheeler Engine Power: Up to 50 CC, 51 to 160 CC, 161 to 300 CC, 301 to 449 CC, Above 450 CC, Electric

By Tire Size: Front Tire Size, Rear Tire Size

By Geography: Urban, Rural

By Price Category: Budget, Economy, Premium

By Region: North (Pará, Amazonas, Rondônia, Others), Northeast (Ceará, Pernambuco, Bahia, Maranhão, Others), Southeast (São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Others), South (Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Others), Center-West (Mato Grosso, Goiás, Others)

Browse More Reports on Tires

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