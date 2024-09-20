BrazilFoundation's XXI New York Gala Highlighted Brazilian Philanthropy, Solidarity and Resilience with a Thrilling Performance by Ludmilla

This year's gala emphasized BrazilFoundation's history of supporting nearly 900 Brazilian Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and investing over $50 million USD in transformative initiatives. As BrazilFoundation approaches its 25th anniversary, the event underscored the significance of its four core funds: education, social entrepreneurship, gender equality, and environmental sustainability.

Rebecca Tavares, President and CEO of BrazilFoundation, stated, "Next year, BrazilFoundation will mark 25 years of social impact in Brazil, and this gala was an inspiring way to mark the beginning of our celebrations. We brought together many people who are contributing to a more just Brazil through philanthropy. Yesterday, we had the opportunity to celebrate our great collective capacity to make a difference and reaffirmed our commitment to social transformation in Brazil."

This unforgettable night wouldn't have been the same without Ludmilla's stellar performance, DJ Gaspar Muniz's music and the outstanding MC's Flavia Alessandra, actress and BrazilFoundation ambassador, and Ingrid Silva, principal ballerina at the Dance Theatre of Harlem.

The stunning ballroom at New York City's iconic The Plaza Hotel was transformed by a thrilling performance by Ludmilla, the most influential Black artist in Latin America and the most prominent Afro-Latina in music history according to Spotify.

Ludmilla said, "I'm so happy I was able to perform at BrazilFoundation's gala! It's an honor to use my music to help make a difference in Brazil. Being surrounded by people who are so passionate about making our country a better place is really inspiring. I loved sharing this energy with everyone!"

"As BrazilFoundation's ambassador, I'm thrilled to be here celebrating another year of making a difference. This event brings together people who care deeply about social change and it's inspiring to see the impact of our work. Having Ingrid Silva join us is a real highlight. Together, we celebrate the generosity of our supporters and the positive change they're creating" said Flavia Alessandra, actress and BrazilFoundation ambassador.

BrazilFoundation was honored to recognize leading philanthropists, including Gisele Bündchen and Selena Gomez, both of whom have been pivotal in supporting BrazilFoundation's mission. Other honorees included Safra National Bank of New York, Instituto Caldeira and Instituto Mulher em Construção.

The gala attracted a host of esteemed brands supporting BrazilFoundation, including BRADESCO BBI, BTG PACTUAL, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO, GRUPO E SOCIAL, HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL, SAFRA NATIONAL BANK OF NEW YORK, ATRIUM CONSTRUCTIONS, BLOOMBERG, IN PLUS INC., SILVERPEAK, SOL DE JANEIRO, AGIBANK, BANK OF AMERICA, and CITI. Their partnership is vital to sustaining the foundation's impactful programs.

