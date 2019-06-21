Brazilian American Comedy Web Series Brazzy Jazzy Prepares to Debut

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Carioca Entertainment today announced the launch of their IndieGoGo Campaign to support the release of their latest web series, 'Brazzy Jazzy'. The creators of this new web series are ready to release the complete Season 1 and are finalizing the raising of funds for their multi-platform marketing effort. The IndieGoGo campaign went live on June 18th and will include the release of the pilot episode. The remaining 12 episodes will launch on July 7th. IndieGogoLink

Series Logo and Poster For our lead character, it is NY or bust!

Brazzy Jazzy focuses on the experiences of a middle class, well-educated Brazilian girl trying to make it in the NYC Fashion World. It is a fish out of water tale with the pursuit of the American Dream as a backdrop. Brazzy Jazzy is full of cultural clashes, absurd situations, and feisty group of female outsiders. The show stars Brazilian Tatyane Meyer who is best known for her roles in various Brazilian Tela-Novelas. Her full filmography is available at: Tatyane Meyer Website

The series creator Steve Becker stated 'I wanted to demonstrate the passion Brazilians bring to life in NYC as well as the challenges faced by all, especially immigrants, striving for the American dream. Having lived in Rio for 6 years and married a Brazilian, I like to believe that I have insight into the Brazilian American experience'. Becker went on to state that 'Shockingly, there are no shows about Brazilian-American life on TV or how their culture differs greatly from the more media saturated Hispanic lifestyle. That is until now!' His production company, Blue Carioca, maintains offices in both New York City and Rio De Janeiro

In addition to the fundraising efforts, a social media contest has been launched to generate buzz for the launch of the series. The winner will be given a speaking role in Season 2 of Brazzy Jazzy. For further details: Brazzy Jazzy Instagram

The IndieGoGo campaign is hoping to raise $25,000 for digital, radio, internet and TV promotion as well as pre-production funds for Season 2. The hope is to have the series picked up by a streaming service such as Netflix, Amazon, or Apple. For additional information on Brazzy Jazzy including press kit please visit www.brazzyjazzy.com.

For press inquiries:

Steve Becker

917-608-4725

216811@email4pr.com

Blue Carioca Entertainment

SOURCE Blue Carioca Entertainment