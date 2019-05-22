Brazilian Biodiversity Leader and Benson Hill Expand Partnership to Advance Crop Breeding

Under the new agreement, Embrapa will leverage CropOS™ to breed improved varieties of soybeans, maize, sorghum and other crops. Embrapa will also contribute its rich sets of crop-related data, enabling Benson Hill to further refine CropOS™.

"We are eager to expand our relationship with Benson Hill and use CropOS to advance breeding for farmers across Latin America," said Cleber Soares, executive director for Innovation and Technology of Embrapa. "Our work together has demonstrated their commitment to collaboration and appreciation for the power of genetic diversity to help solve big global challenges in a sustainable way."

Embrapa first partnered with Benson Hill in 2017 to access the company's genome editing CRISPR nucleases. The new agreement expands to Breed, powered by CropOS, in which Embrapa will access Benson Hill's AI-driven computational platform for predictive breeding capability and further enhance the platform with its rich data sets.

"The synergy of our technology platform and Embrapa's research pipeline and data will enable both organizations to accelerate their efforts to improve crops," said Matthew Crisp, CEO and co-founder of Benson Hill. "Given Embrapa's work with seed companies across and well beyond Brazil, the impact of this partnership will be extraordinarily far-reaching. We are thrilled to expand our work together."

Embrapa is a research, development and innovation corporation under the Brazilian Government committed to the advancement of a healthy food supply and conservation of natural biodiversity. Embrapa's 2,500 researchers apply scientific knowledge and techniques to improve the productivity, nutrition, and sustainability of more than 20 crop species. Brazil represents 20% of the natural diversity on the planet.

Benson Hill's CropOS™ brings together machine learning, big data analytics and biological knowledge to help plant researchers predict and control outcomes. It allows researchers to quickly predict, select and control desirable traits to bring crop and ingredient improvements to market faster.

About Embrapa

The Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) was founded on April 26, 1973 and is under the aegis of the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply. Embrapa is a technological innovation enterprise focused on generating knowledge and technology for Brazilian agriculture. Since its foundation, and with partners from the National Agricultural Research System, Embrapa have taken on the challenge to develop a genuinely Brazilian model of tropical agriculture and livestock to overcome the barriers that limited the production of food, fiber, and fuel in the country. This effort has helped to change Brazil. Nowadays, Brazilian agriculture is one of the most efficient and sustainable ones in the planet. Brazil has incorporated a wide area of formerly degraded Cerrado lands into production systems; a region that now accounts for nearly 50% of Brazilian grain production. Brazil has quadrupled the beef and pork supply and increased the chicken supply 22-fold. These are some of the achievements that took the country from the condition of basic food importer to one of the world's largest food producers and exporters.

About Benson Hill Biosystems

Benson Hill empowers innovators with a revolutionary crop design platform to develop healthier and more sustainable food and ingredients. Our CropOS™ platform combines machine learning and big data with genome editing and plant biology to drastically accelerate and simplify the product development process. More information can be found online at www.bensonhillbio.com. Follow us on Twitter at @BensonHillBio.

