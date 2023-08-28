Brazilian Entrepreneur Bringing Revolutionary Hemp Products to U.S. Marketplace

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entourage Labs is thrilled to announce its impending debut into the U.S. marketplace, introducing a range of groundbreaking hemp-based products. Founded by Brazilian entrepreneur Caio Abreu, who was deeply inspired by personal experiences and the transformative power of hemp, the company is poised to redefine the industry.

Caio Abreu, Entourage Phytolab Founder and CEO

Tracing his journey, Abreu recalls the impact of witnessing his mother's battle with cancer. It was during her treatments in 2006 that he first learned of the potential benefits of hemp extracts. Although she tragically passed in 2009, her memory ignited Abreu's curiosity and commitment to the cannabis industry.

His passion was further amplified between 2011 and 2014, driven by global discussions on medical cannabis and especially by the documentary "Weed" by Sanjay Gupta. In 2015, with a deep understanding of the Brazilian cannabis scene, Abreu launched Entourage Phytolab.

By 2016, Entourage was collaborating with global industry giants - Canopy Growth Corporation and Europe's Bedrocan International. This alliance provided access to pharmaceutical-grade hemp flower from Bedrocan, setting the stage for rigorous research, development, and trials. The goal: a world class product that's safe, effective, and accessible.

"Our vision was simple," says Abreu. "Introduce a high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade product that not only provides therapeutic benefits but also enhances general well-being and quality of life."

Entourage's signature technology, "fusionner", is set to be a game-changer. With an impressive 50% boost in bioavailability, fusionner ensures that consumers feel the benefits faster, just 15 minutes compared to the typical hour-long wait. Its potency remains consistent across different individuals and dietary conditions due to partially bypassing first-pass metabolism, also alleviating liver stress. Additionally, it seamlessly mixes with common beverages, making it an easy addition to any health and wellness lineup.

The company's flagship products, including the Entourage Hemp Extract Liquid Fusionner™, Entourage Gel Cap Fusionner™ – Day Use, and Entourage Gel Cap Fusionner™ – Night Use, cater to a vast audience. From overburdened professionals, sleep-deprived seniors, spirited youngsters, and women facing premenstrual tension to those combating with migraines, there's a solution for all.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek guidance from a healthcare professional. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Entourage Phytolab LLC It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

Contact:

Kayla Zadel

5615440719

364459@email4pr.com

SOURCE Entourage Phytolab