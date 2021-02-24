Brazilian fintech RecargaPay raises $70M Series C round

The Series C round, co-led by IDC Ventures and Fuel Venture Capital, included the participation of ATW, LUN Partners, and Experian. The $70 million capital injection will expand its financial services offerings to small businesses and consumers, including further development of its popular subscription program Prime+. RecargaPay has over 300 full-time employees in Miami, São Paulo and Buenos Aires. The capital injection will enable additional recruiting of top talent from around the world.

Founded in Brazil in 2010, RecargaPay set out to provide a comprehensive and user-friendly financial services ecosystem that would be accessible even to people who do not have bank accounts. The RecargaPay mobile app allows users to apply for and get micro-loans; replenish their cell phone payment plans, city bus and metro accounts; pay bills; send and receive money; buy gift cards, and more. Users can also add money to their RecargaPay wallet through cash deposits in stores, or by bank or card transfers.

Since its inception, RecargaPay's digital wallet solutions have served Brazilians of all income levels, evidence that traditional payment systems have not comprehensively addressed broad consumer needs and wants. The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted demand for RecargaPay's platform, with the microloan segment in Brazil growing more than 500% in 2020 alone.

"We're proud to be helping so many people with their essential payments during a moment of crises and challenges, but we know the utility of our platform is long-term as even people with bank accounts continue to flock to RecargaPay for more seamless and convenient transactions," said RecargaPay founder and CEO Rodrigo Teijeiro. "We look forward to further expanding our platform and bringing RecargaPay to a broader market with the support of our investors and our growing international team."

"Access to loans, credit cards, and other forms of debt remains elusive for many in Brazil and other countries in Latin America, and the region's digital payments infrastructure has historically been deeply fragmented – RecargaPay is a silver bullet that enables instant, cost effective payments rails and access to credit for all Brazilians," said Bobby Aitkenhead, IDC Ventures Managing Partner and former PayPal executive. "I look forward to further scaling RecargaPay in 2021 to bring its robust ecosystem to many more people and small businesses."

"RecargaPay is a pioneer in the payments sector as one of the first all-in-one platforms to serve such a wide array of everyday needs of Brazilians," said Maggie Vo, Fuel Venture Capital Managing General Partner and Chief Investment Officer. "We are thrilled to back a company that is actively improving the lives of so many people by giving them more control over their finances, all the while challenging the status quo of banking systems."

About RecargaPay

RecargaPay is Brazil's leading all-in-one payments platform, dedicated to providing secure and easy access to mobile payments and financial services for all. Founded in 2010, RecargaPay empowers customers and merchants to complete essential transactions with convenience, without the need to wait in lines. With RecargaPay, it's easy to pay bills in installments; cash in using boleto, with credit cards, debit cards, loans, QR codes, mPOS and Pix; and cash out, with multiple efficient alternatives. The RecargaPay app is available for free via Android and iOS. To learn more about RecargaPay, visit our website: recargapay.com.br.

About Fuel Venture Capital

Fuel Venture Capital is committed to propelling groundbreaking ideas into world-changing companies and democratizing access to the creative economy to shape the future of society. The firm's "founder focused, investor driven" approach is led by a core team with more than 60 years of combined experience in investment banking, wealth management, executive leadership and entrepreneurship. The fund boasts a portfolio of more than 20 companies based around the globe across numerous sectors, bringing positive impact to virtually all corners of our modern economy. To learn more about Fuel VC, visit fuelventurecapital.com. Follow Fuel VC on social media via Twitter @FuelVC and Instagram @FuelVentureCapital.

About IDC Ventures

By entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs, IDC Ventures seeks to identify, invest in, support, and propel disruptive companies at the forefront of digital innovation. Companies led by visionary entrepreneurs, with agile organizations, committed to execution, and an unwavering commitment to their teams, their investors, and most of all, the realization of their vision. IDCV backs industry defining founders from Series A to growth stages in Europe, the US, and Latin America, and primarily in the verticals of fintech, marketplaces, and platforms. IDC Ventures is the venture capital arm of Grupo IDC, a Latin American investment bank and asset management firm founded in 1995.

MEDIA CONTACT

Debora Lima, Director of Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE RecargaPay

Related Links

https://recargapay.com.br

