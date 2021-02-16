Brazilian Food & Beverage Sector Meets U.S. Demand for Healthy and Sustainably Sourced Products

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past several years, worldwide demand for healthy and sustainable foods has been on the rise; just consider that the global health and wellness food market was valued at USD $701.1 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD $811.82 billion in 2021. Against the backdrop of these shifting eating habits and values, Brazil is rising to the challenge to meet U.S. consumers' demands over the coming year.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shed light on the importance of health and immunity, in addition to bringing conversations about long-term sustainability to the forefront, consumers' interest in nutritious and sustainable food products has been even further amplified. In 2020, nearly 90% of American adults sought out food with functional health benefits, and 65% of consumers were looking to have a positive impact on the environment through their daily habits, including their diets.

"Brazil has a range of unique, native products that align with Americans' desires for more wholesome, sustainable diets – from ethically-sourced cashews to antioxidant-rich açaí berries and more," said Marcio Rodrigues, Agribusiness Manager of Apex-Brasil. "Healthy, sustainable eating is an established trend around the world, and the Brazilian products are well-poised to meet the demand."



Some of the key Brazilian exports and companies that meet today's global food trends, according to Apex-Brasil, include:

1. World's Leading Cashew Trader – Usibras:

EXPORT: Brazil is a key player in supplying the demand for cashew nuts – particularly in the U.S. In fact, Brazil exported approximately 5,900 tons of cashews to the U.S. in 2019 alone, representing 37% of Brazil's total exports of the product that year.

is a key player in supplying the demand for cashew nuts – particularly in the U.S. In fact, exported approximately 5,900 tons of cashews to the U.S. in 2019 alone, representing 37% of total exports of the product that year. HEALTH BENEFITS: Cashew nuts are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and they also contain 9 out of 10 essential amino acids. Additionally, because they're high in protein, cashew nuts are often a go-to option for those looking to switch to a vegan or vegetarian diet.

COMPANY: The biggest player in the Brazilian cashew market is Usibras, a company that is now the largest cashew trader in the world. For 40 years, the company has worked alongside local communities in Brazil and Ghana to supply the world with ethically and sustainably sourced nuts.

2. Sustainable Producer of Honey & Propolis – MN Propolis:

EXPORT: The U.S. is Brazil's largest importer of honey; in 2019, Brazil exported approximately USD $53 million in honey to the U.S. alone, representing 79% of Brazil's total honey exports for the year.

largest importer of honey; in 2019, exported approximately USD in honey to the U.S. alone, representing 79% of total honey exports for the year. HEALTH BENEFITS: Green propolis is a compound produced by bees that can be consumed either in the form of powder or oil. The product is popular in Brazil because it has shown compelling medicinal potential, including healing, anti-inflammatory, and antiseptic properties, in addition to acting as an immune system-booster.

because it has shown compelling medicinal potential, including healing, anti-inflammatory, and antiseptic properties, in addition to acting as an immune system-booster. COMPANY: As one of the world's leading producers of propolis and honey, Brazilian company MN Propolis' products are in demand around the globe, including countries like the U.S., Japan , China , France , Canada , Turkey and Malaysia . All of their honey products are produced by bees raised at a minimum 3 kilometers from urban areas, guaranteeing minimal contamination from harsh chemical substances. This level of care is present in all stages of production – from the handling of the hives to the packaging and shipping of the product – earning all of MN Propolis' honey products USDA organic certifications.

3. Key Player in the Açaí Berry Market – Petruz Açaí:

EXPORT: In part because of its health benefits, açaí demand has increased significantly over the past several years, and its popularity is only anticipated to grow; in fact, the market is expected to continue to more than double from USD $720 million in 2019 to USD $2,090 million in 2025. As the producer of 85% of the world's açaí, Brazil is at the forefront of this surging demand. On average, the country produces more than 1.25 million tons of açaí per year – enough to fill 500 Olympic swimming pools.

in 2019 to USD in 2025. As the producer of 85% of the world's açaí, is at the forefront of this surging demand. On average, the country produces more than 1.25 million tons of açaí per year – enough to fill 500 Olympic swimming pools. HEALTH BENEFITS: High in nutrients like Vitamin A and C, as well as antioxidants, açaí is a Brazilian Amazon-native superfruit. Açaí is known to improve blood circulation, act as an anti-inflammatory, and help reduce the risk of heart disease and high cholesterol.

COMPANY: Brazil -based Petruz Açaí is already meeting some of the strong demand for açaí around the world. They currently export to more than 35 countries worldwide, including the U.S., Canada , Germany , Australia , France , Japan , and more. A number of their products are 100 percent organic, all-natural and sold in biodegradable packaging.

4. Worldwide Yerba Mate Exporter – Triunfo do Brasil:

EXPORT: In 2019, Brazil was responsible for 43% of the world's yerba mate exports. That same year, Brazil exported $2,585,000 worth of yerba mate to the U.S. alone, totaling 761 tons.

was responsible for 43% of the world's yerba mate exports. That same year, exported worth of yerba mate to the U.S. alone, totaling 761 tons. HEALTH BENEFITS: Yerba mate, a Brazilian herbal tea, has become so coveted in the country that many Brazilians refer to it as "green gold." The tea is rich with Vitamin A, B1, B2, C, and E. Yerba mate also contains twice the amount of antioxidants as green tea, which means it can combat fatigue, improve circulation and digestion, and more.

COMPANY: Given yerba mate only grows naturally in select regions of South America , it's no surprise that some of the biggest exporters in the industry are located in Brazil . Triunfo do Brasil, the largest organic yerba mate plantation in Brazil , has been producing yerba mate for over a century. They now export their sustainably produced products to five different continents.

With the support of Apex-Brasil, several Brazilian food and beverage companies will have the opportunity to showcase their products when Fancy Food returns to the New York City Javits Center in September 2021. To learn more about Apex-Brasil and their partner organizations, visit: http://www.apexbrasil.com.br/en/home.

About Apex-Brasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. Apex-Brasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. Apex-Brasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil.

Media Contacts

Lilian Leão Alves

Apex-Brasil

[email protected]

+55 (61) 9 8462 0525

McKenzie Naylor

Ruder Finn – PR on behalf of Apex-Brasil in the U.S.

[email protected]

+1 917 656 0463

SOURCE Apex-Brasil