Brazilian Food And Beverage Companies To Participate In 2020 Winter Fancy Food Show

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, has announced it will bring 10 of Brazil's most innovative food and beverage companies to the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco from January 19-21.The Winter Fancy Food Show is the second largest specialty food fair in the United States, hosting more than 1,400 influential food vendors from around the world. The Brazilian companies in attendance will showcase not only some of the country's most unique food offerings and dishes, but also help raise awareness of Brazil as a global leader in food production and exports.

As the second largest exporter of agricultural products globally, Brazil has become a natural hub for innovation in the food and beverage market. Brazil is currently responsible for 10 percent of the world's agricultural exports, and is a major global supplier of soy, coffee, orange juice, and sugar. Further, with adequate climatic conditions, abundant water resources and high potential of cultivable land, Brazil has ideal environments for farming an extraordinarily wide variety of raw materials and tropical fruit.

"Brazil has a very unique, highly relevant culinary culture and we're thrilled – and proud – to share that culture with attendees of this year's Winter Fancy Food Show," said Sergio Segovia, president of Apex-Brasil. "This event is aimed at shaping the future of food, which makes it an ideal platform to demonstrate Brazil's leadership in culinary innovation. By allowing attendees to experience Brazil's food offerings firsthand, we will continue to underscore our country's increasingly critical global role in food production and, ultimately, food security for generations to come."

This year's Winter Fancy Food Show, scheduled to take place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, will feature over 80,000 specialty foods and beverages, including thousands of new products from vendors around the world. Respected and acknowledged as a premier industry networking event, the Winter Fancy Food Show offers Brazilian companies – and other global attendees – the opportunity to connect with an American audience of consumers, buyers, and suppliers. Brazilian companies have participated in the Winter Fancy Food Show since 2011.

Brazilian companies appearing at Winter Fancy Food this year will display a variety of high-quality specialty foods produced in and exported by Brazil, ranging from tropical fruits and nuts, to pasta and alcoholic beverages. Many of the foods highlighted at the event – such as acai berry products and Stevia-based sweeteners – are native to Brazil. Each of the 10 Brazilian companies onsite at the Winter Fancy Food Show will be offering free food samples to attendees.

About Apex-Brasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. Apex-Brasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency´s efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. Apex-Brasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil.

