Brazilian Food and Beverage Companies to Showcase Unique Natural and Organic Products at 2021 Expo West Virtual Week

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, is pleased to announce that it will be supporting 16 Brazilian companies as they remotely showcase their top products throughout the Natural Products Expo West Virtual Week, taking place exclusively online from May 24-27, 2021. These companies will utilize Expo West's virtual platform to display popular natural and organic food products native to Brazil – including Brazilian nuts, sugar, baked goods, açaí and other fruits, yerba mate and other beverages, and more. The Expo West platform provides a unique opportunity for selected companies to highlight new and exciting products, stay connected to the natural products community, including influential buyers and members of the press, and deliver rich company content.

Global demand for healthy and organic Brazilian food has been on the rise in recent years; according to Apex-Brasil's association partner, Organis, Brazilian organic food sales reached USD $1 billion in 2020. This is due in part to Brazil's unique biodiversity, which has proved essential to the country's ability to supply a significant variety of healthy, organic food products to consumers across the globe.

"We're thrilled that Expo West has returned this year and is offering a virtual way for Brazilian companies to safely share their most exciting natural and healthy food products with a wide-reaching international audience," said Marcio Rodrigues, Agribusiness Manager at Apex-Brasil. "Brazil is home to a bounty of natural resources and serves as one of the largest food and agricultural producers worldwide. Expo West will allow thousands of international buyers and industry professionals to learn more about what Brazil has to offer in the organic food and beverage sector."

Supported by Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian companies chosen to showcase at Expo West 2021 will exhibit their products throughout the week. They will also have the opportunity to attend keynote sessions and seminars featuring renowned industry experts. During these sessions, participating companies will learn about advancements in the natural and healthy food and beverage sector relating to artificial intelligence (AI) in food innovation, meatless food products, sustainability and more.

Below is a list of the Brazilian companies that will have a virtual presence this week during Expo West:

Be Ingredient: Be Ingredient is a fruit processing company that sells natural and concentrated fruit juices, tea, coconut water and tonic water.

BRAVO Açaí: BRAVO offers tasty and healthy foods that are made with natural ingredients and are free of GMOs, refined sugar, soy, dairy and gluten.

Fhom: Fhom's mission is to create quality, pure and healthy food products.

Floresta em pé: Floresta em pé sources its products – including Brazil nuts – from the Amazon rainforest through sustainable extraction.

nuts – from the Amazon rainforest through sustainable extraction. Glúten Free: Gluten Free Alimentos boasts one of the only 100% gluten and allergen-free facilities in South America . The company specializes in rice and cassava flour.

. The company specializes in rice and cassava flour. Goola Açaí: Goola utilizes circular and sustainable agriculture techniques to lessen its environmental footprint. The company offers native Brazilian açaí products in the form of organic sorbet and pulp.

Jalles Machado: Jalles Machado practices sustainable management techniques when sourcing its organic sugar.

Labra: Labra promotes and represents products that are natural, organic, nutrient-rich and derived from sustainable production practices.

Litholife: Litholife offers Brazilian food products containing Lithothamnion algae, which is a rich and complex mineral compound and one of the healthiest sources of calcium.

Onvit: Onvit is a Brazilian cashew nut processing and exporting company focused on producing safe and high-quality products.

Qualita Brasil : Qualita Brasil produces yerba mate through a process that is low carbon and completely smokeless. The company values sustainability and ecological balance.

: produces yerba mate through a process that is low carbon and completely smokeless. The company values sustainability and ecological balance. Triunfo do Brasil: Triunfo do Brasil is a family-owned business that has been producing organic Yerba mate in southern Brazil since 1934.

since 1934. Usina Monte Alegre : Usina Monte Alegre manufactures and markets sugar with the goal of preserving the environment.

: manufactures and markets sugar with the goal of preserving the environment. YBI Brasil: YBI Brazil provides services and botanic ingredients for the cosmetic, pharmaceutical, chemical and food industry.

100% Amazonia: 100% Amazonia focuses on the preservation and vitality of nature and values social and environmental responsibility in their day-to-day business.

Mn Própolis: MN Própolis is a Brazilian company that develops natural and organic products; the company specializes in Brazilian Green Propolis.

To learn more about Apex-Brasil, please visit: http://www.apexbrasil.com.br/en/home.

About Apex-Brasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. Apex-Brasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. Apex-Brasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil. Apex-Brasil is an agency linked to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry (Itamaraty).

Media Contacts

McKenzie Naylor

Ruder Finn – PR on behalf of Apex-Brasil in the U.S.

[email protected]

+1 212-593-6434

SOURCE Apex-Brasil