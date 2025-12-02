Brazilian Footwear Brand GISELI DIAS Launches at Printemps New York

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian luxury footwear house GISELI DIAS proudly announces the beginning of its exclusive retail partnership with Printemps New York, marking a major milestone in the brand's international growth.

Recognized for its sculptural silhouettes, artisanal craftsmanship, and modern Brazilian sophistication, GISELI DIAS introduces its signature designs to the U.S. market through one of the world's most respected luxury retailers.

"Our partnership with Printemps New York feels like a natural extension of our brand's journey," says Giseli Dias, Founder & Creative Director.

"Every shoe we create carries a piece of Brazilian soul, a blend of strength, sensuality, and joy. To see our work showcased at Printemps, a house that values artistry and innovation as deeply as we do, is incredibly meaningful. We believe women should feel empowered, elegant, and comfortable all at once," adds Giseli.

"Printemps shares that philosophy, and together we're excited to introduce our vision to a new audience in New York."

The launch represents a key moment for GISELI DIAS as it expands internationally while staying true to its roots.

Each pair is handcrafted in Brazil using premium materials and responsible production methods that honor the artisans behind the work.

GISELI DIAS is now available at Printemps New York with additional styles and seasonal activations anticipated for 2026.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE GISELI DIAS