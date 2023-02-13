Brazilian Footwear Takes Center Stage at Prominent MAGIC Fashion Trade Show in Las Vegas

Brazilian footwear on display for international retail buyers; unique quality and style of country's designs expected to further build momentum for the sector

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, in partnership with Abicalçados, the Brazilian Footwear Industries Association, will sponsor 18 Brazilian men, women, and children's footwear brands to participate in this week's highly anticipated MAGIC Las Vegas fashion trade show. MAGIC Las Vegas draws international retail footwear buyers – from big-box retail names to regional and local boutiques – in addition to influencers, media, and industry thought leaders from all over the world.

Well-established and up-and-coming Brazilian footwear designers alike, supported by Brazilian Footwear, an export incentive program that was created in a partnership between ApexBrasil and Abicalçados with the mission of increasing the presence of the Brazilian footwear industry and its brands in the international market, will have their current seasonal designs and products on exhibit at the MAGIC Las Vegas fashion trade show. Since 2000, Brazilian Footwear has helped accelerate awareness of Brazil-made footwear abroad through trade events, trainings for partnering with international buyers, and more. The companies, selected by Brazilian Footwear, for MAGIC Las Vegas 2023 are well-positioned for new long-term, trade and business partnerships.

Ahead of MAGIC Las Vegas, Letícia Sperb Masselli, Abicalçados' project manager, underscored the competitiveness of Brazil's footwear industry in the international market. "Brazilian footwear has steadily been growing in popularity and exposure across international markets – as evidence, exports for the sector reached a 12-year high last year – surpassing 141.9 million pairs of shoes sold and generating $1.31 billion USD in revenue. Brazilian Footwear participated in 14 international events in 2022 alone, which generated $116.5 million USD for footwear companies supported by the program. What's more, companies associated with Brazilian Footwear account for almost 80% of the total export revenue generated in Brazil's footwear industry."

Brazilian footwear brands that will have designs on display at MAGIC Las Vegas include, but are not limited to:

Carrano has been creating premium and fashionable women's shoes since 1992. Carrano was built on a passion for providing products that are high-quality and unique across 1,000+ designs created every year that are then divided into various collections.

Schutz invests heavily in researching trends and in developing new materials and technologies to create its portfolio of footwear, handbags, and accessories. The result is a series of collections intended to reflect the spirit of the young contemporary woman who challenges the status quo.

Klin has nearly 40 years of experience in producing children's shoes that promote the healthy growth of feet. The brand is committed to providing excellent quality in its products to customers in more than 50 countries and 12 international stores.

Pegada was created in 1989, in the city of Dois Irmãos, Brazil . Throughout its history, the company has established itself as a leader in men's footwear segment in Latin America . Today, Pegada is present in more than 60 countries, with offices in Europe , the United States , and Canada , and a strong presence in various markets in Latin America and the Middle East .

. Throughout its history, the company has established itself as a leader in men's footwear segment in . Today, Pegada is present in more than 60 countries, with offices in , , and , and a strong presence in various markets in and the . Savelli focuses on providing quality, innovative, and sophisticated footwear that caters to diverse tastes and styles. Founded in 2005, the brand is differentiated from others by the high quality of its products, which can be found in 38 countries around the world.

About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. ApexBrasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. ApexBrasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil. ApexBrasil is an agency linked to the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC). Learn more at apexbrasil.com.br/br/en.html

About Abicalçados

The Brazilian Footwear Industries Association (Abicalçados) is the entity that represents the national industry, the fifth largest producer of footwear in the world, the largest in the West. Founded in 1983, Abicalçados is headquartered in Novo Hamburgo/RS, has in its membership companies of all sizes that account for more than 65% of the total pairs of shoes produced in the country. The entity represents an industry that directly employs more than 280 thousand people. Its mission is to represent, defend, develop, and promote the Brazilian footwear industry, with respect, excellence, and results. Learn more: www.abicalcados.com.br

About Brazilian Footwear

Brazilian Footwear is an export incentive program developed by Abicalçados in partnership with ApexBrasil. This program aims to increase the presence of the Brazilian industry and its brands in the international market through development actions, commercial promotion, and image. Read more: www.brazilianfootwear.com | www.abicalcados.com.br/brazilianfootwear

