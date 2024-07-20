Brazilian model Maria Klaumann honored at V Magazine event

NEW YORK, July 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian model Maria Klaumann was honored at an event promoted by the prestigious V Magazine, this Thursday (19/07) in New York.). V Magazine defines Klaumann as: "one of fashion's newest rising faces and V Magazine's cover star for the first time".

Maria Klaumann wears a LaQuan Smith for V Magazine's tribute / Photo credit: publicity

For the cover of V149, Maria Klaumann was photographed by Alvaro Beamud Cortés on the streets of Miami Beach, showing off her upcoming collections. The issue also featured Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana. "I've always admired this supermodel. Isabeli is an inspiration, I feel honored," commented Maria Klaumann.

With a select VIP audience from the fashion world, in the best black tie style, Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana was the cicerone of the V Magazine event, at the Cipriani house, along with the other V149 cover stars: Kate Upton, Candice Swanepoel and Daiane Sodré. For the tribute, Maria Klaumann wore LaQuan Smith and had her makeup done by Pat McGrath Team.

The theme of V149 was "The Return of the Bombshell", a concept now associated with female empowerment, describing strong, confident and successful women.

Maria Klaumann, whose career is on the rise, has already been on the cover of editions of Vogue in Brazil and Portugal, L'Officiel Arabia, Carlota and The Magazine of The New York Times.

About Maria Klaumann:

Maria Klaumann is an international model represented by the agencies Mega Model Brasil and The Lion in New York. With a career marked by covers of renowned magazines and campaigns for luxury brands, Maria is one of the great names of the new generation of models.

