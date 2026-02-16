Brazilian model Maria Klaumann joins Christian Cowan's new creative chapter at NYFW Fall 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Fashion Week marked the start of the Fall 2026 season with a significant aesthetic shift in the career of British designer Christian Cowan. Known for his exuberant and visually striking designs, he now presented a more restrained and intimate collection, which he defined as a transition "from the public street to the private interior."

Inspired by Hollywood in the 1920s and 1950s, Cowan shifted the focus from the spotlight to behind the scenes. The starting point was the underwear and dressing room pieces worn by the stars of the era.

The collection continued with relaxed lace dresses, vintage-inspired bras designed for everyday wear, and mini dresses fitted not by traditional cuts but by gathered fabric, creating the impression that the model herself had molded the piece to her body moments before stepping out.

Among the names in the international casting, Brazilian model Maria Klaumann returned to Cowan's runway for the second time, after her participation in the Spring 2025 collection. Her recurring presence reinforces her strategic insertion in the international circuit and her consolidation in New York.

In the Fall 2026 presentation, Maria translated the designer's new proposal with her striking versatility on the catwalk. Her performance highlighted the restrained sensuality and cinematic atmosphere of the collection, reaffirming her trajectory on the global stage and her alignment with a moment of transition in Christian Cowan's aesthetic.

SOURCE Maria Klaumann