Brazilian Natural Gas Market 2021: Cross-Portfolio Opportunities, Customer Focus, and Sustainability Power Future Growth Potential

Brazil's natural gas market is in the midst of profound transformation driven by recent changes in market design and the promulgation of a new regulatory framework. Although regulatory gaps and uncertainties about how the market will develop persist, national and international players are cautiously initiating strategic moves to take advantage of the untapped potential in gas reserves and end-user demand.

The retreat of Petrobras, the national oil company, from a series of businesses across the gas value chain, puts an end to its monopoly. This is expected to attract new investment and players, create a supply shock, and stimulate demand and investment across gas infrastructure, industries, and thermal generation, creating a virtuous cycle for Brazil's development. The country's gas business potential is enormous, though its market peculiarities should be carefully assessed to identify growth areas.

This study looks at the transformation of the gas landscape and identifies the key trends shaping the coming decade. It also highlights business opportunities for participants to consider when designing their growth strategies to stay relevant and agile in the market.

Key Trends Covered

Increasing energy consumption and natural gas leadership

End of Petrobras's monopoly encouraging private investment

Promulgation of the new gas law driving market development

LNG as a critical element to sustain early market growth

Biomethane takes off as an alternative gas supply

Increasing gas supply through virtual pipelines



Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Brazilian Natural Gas Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Overview of the Brazilian Natural Gas Market

Natural Gas Consumption by End-user Segment

Natural Gas Supply by Source

Natural Gas Domestic Production

Natural Gas Transportation Pipelines

Natural Gas Distribution

Natural Gas Value Chain and Key Market Participants

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Major Trends Shaping the Brazilian Natural Gas Market

Increasing Energy Consumption and Natural Gas Leadership

End of Petrobras's Monopoly Encouraging Private Investment

Promulgation of the New Gas Law Driving Market Development

LNG as a Key Element to Sustain Early Market Growth

Biomethane Takes off as an Alternative Gas Supply

Increasing Gas Supply through Virtual Pipelines

4. Growth Opportunity Universe, Brazilian Natural Gas Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Natural Gas Trading

Growth Opportunity 2 - Investment in Gas Pipelines and Gas-intensive Industries

Growth Opportunity 3 - Onshore Gas

Growth Opportunity 4 - Biomethane

Growth Opportunity 5 - Underground Gas Storage

5. List of Exhibits

