Brazilian Soccer Giant CR Flamengo Partners With Physimax to Create the 'Ideal Soccer Player'

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian soccer powerhouse CR Flamengo signs an agreement with Israeli Tech company Physimax to utilize their system that provides Objective MSK (musculoskeletal) Snapshots for athletes, to help them improve performance and stay away from injuries.

The partnership with Physimax, first of its kind in South America, is part of the club's strategic goal to create the 'ideal' soccer player using innovative technology in movement pattern analytics. CR Flamengo uses Physimax technology to get MSK insights not only for its first team players, but also for the elite prospects of the club's academy and track them over time as they become professional.

Physimax which has been successfully used by elite athletes in the NBA, US Military and top NCAA D-1 athletic programs demonstrating an impact in injury rates and expenditure, is now used for the first time in South America.

"We are excited to enter the South American market with CR Flamengo, one of Brazil's legendary football clubs," said Physimax CEO Ram Shalev. "We share a vision of empowering athletes to improve performance and stay away from injuries. Physimax technology already with proven impact in pro and collegiate sports, is a major step towards fulfilling that goal."

About Physimax

Physimax is a technology pioneer providing passionate athletes with Objective, comparative, actionable MSK Snapshot with individualized score & functional training program, By analyzing their mobility, stability, strength & technique using real-time marker-less video analysis to improve performance, stay away from injuries. Physimax serves pro-sports clubs, universities, high-performance organizations and the US military.

