Brazilian Teams Take Home Gold at the 3rd USA Teqball Tour of 2023 Held in Miami, Florida

Popular USA Doubles Team, Carolyn Greco and Margi Osmundson, Take Home Silver for Their 3rd Appearance in the Finals

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teqball USA, the fastest growing global soccer-based sport, hosted its third US Tournament of the 2023 season in Miami Florida.. The tournament brought out the best players from across the globe to battle it out in the picturesque South Beach, win prize money and to obtain world ranking points as well, whilst giving fans all over the world a unique sporting experience.

Mixed doubles winners: Leonardo Lindoso De Almeida and Vania Moraes Da Cruz of Brazil. Top Ranked USA Player Carolyn Greco Miami Tournament Winners

The tournament kicked off on Friday, April 21st, where 82 athletes participated from 20 countries including The United States, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Poland, Hungary, Serbia, Romania, Wales, Paraguay, Canada, Israel, Italy, France, China, Venezuela, Honduras, Portugal, and Spain. Athletes competed for the top spots in Women's Doubles (WD), Men's Doubles (MD), and Mixed Doubles (MD). After 2 days of group stage games, matches were won by the following top ranked international teams.

Women's doubles winners: Vania Moraes Da Cruz and Ester Viana Mendes of Brazil.

Mixed doubles winners: Leonardo Lindoso De Almeida and Vania Moraes Da Cruz of Brazil.

Men's doubles winners: Hugo Rabeux and Barna Kovacsfi of France and Hungary.

"It is hard to describe how happy we are for winning this tournament," said Hugo Rabeux and Barna Kovacsfi in a joint statement. "This is our first event together and we got what we came here for. A huge thank you to everyone who supported us!"

"This weekend drew a large attendance as we brought the tournaments back to Miami Beach for the first time this year," said Ajay Nwosu, President of the US National Teqball Federation and CEO of Teqball USA. "We are thrilled to see the continued growth of the Teqball community in Miami and nationally with mass adoption of fans following the sport and player participation numbers increasing. The diversity and growth were evident with a strong showing of the female US team as finalists and top athletes from 20 different countries being represented."

Photo credit: fiteq.org

About Teqball

Teqball, the popular soccer like sport with a presence globally in 150+ countries and with Teqball tables across all 50 states -- has found huge popularity across the United States and among professional and celebrity fans including Messi, Neymar, Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Mauro Icardi, Eden Hazard, Justin Bieber, and Adam Levine.

The soccer-based sport is played on a specially-curved table (the Teq table), and is attracting a new generation of athletes and amateur enthusiasts (teqers). Teqball USA is committed to building a community by using the power of sports to build cultural relevance and creating a movement that brings joy to people's lives daily. Teqball currently has ambitions at becoming an Olympic Sport by LA28.

