Brazilian Vehicle Subscription Market Report 2023: Opportunities in Used Car Subscription, EV Subscription, and Connectivity in Subscription Business

The vehicle subscription market in Brazil is still in its nascent stages. However, with a promising business outlook, the market is expected to experience rapid growth.

This research service examines the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the vehicle subscription market in Brazil by evaluating its performance and identifying the trends that impact demand. It categorizes the market into 3 main segments: OEMs; car rental companies and leasing companies; and non-OEMs, subscription start-ups, and other types of companies.

It also provides relevant forecasts for the light vehicles parc in Brazil's subscription market. The study analyzes the factors restraining and driving growth and identifies the opportunities emerging from this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year for analysis is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2027.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the status of the vehicle subscription market in Brazil ? What does the future look like?

? What does the future look like? What will the market size be in 2027?

Who are the major market participants? How much of a foothold do these participants have in the market?

Which trends will impact market growth?

What is the growth potential for the vehicle subscription market in Brazil ?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Brazilian Vehicle Subscription Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Questions This Study Will Answer

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Light Vehicles in Subscription Forecast

Light Vehicles in Subscription Forecast by Segment

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Market Share

Key Market Trends

3 Market Overview

Vehicle Subscription Market Analysis

Vehicle Segmentation Analysis

Key Solutions and Services Included

Pricing Analysis

Key Partnerships in the Vehicle Subscription Market

4 Competitor Analysis

Key Competitors Analysis

Business Models Benchmarking: OEMs

Business Models Benchmarking: Rental and Leasing Companies

Business Models Benchmarking: Non-OEMS, Subscription Start-ups, and Other Companies

5 Customer Analysis

Consumer Target Group

Customer Journey in the Vehicle Subscription Market

Key Requirements for a Vehicle Subscriber

Terms in Vehicle Subscriptions

6 Contract Conditions

Vehicle Availability

Vehicle Delivery

Vehicle Replacement

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Used Car Subscription

Growth Opportunity 2: EV Subscription

Growth Opportunity 3: Connectivity in Subscription Business

