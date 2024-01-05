Brazilian Vehicle Subscription Market Report 2023: Opportunities in Used Car Subscription, EV Subscription, and Connectivity in Subscription Business

05 Jan, 2024, 18:45 ET
The vehicle subscription market in Brazil is still in its nascent stages. However, with a promising business outlook, the market is expected to experience rapid growth.
This research service examines the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the vehicle subscription market in Brazil by evaluating its performance and identifying the trends that impact demand. It categorizes the market into 3 main segments: OEMs; car rental companies and leasing companies; and non-OEMs, subscription start-ups, and other types of companies.
It also provides relevant forecasts for the light vehicles parc in Brazil's subscription market. The study analyzes the factors restraining and driving growth and identifies the opportunities emerging from this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year for analysis is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2027.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the status of the vehicle subscription market in Brazil? What does the future look like?
- What will the market size be in 2027?
- Who are the major market participants? How much of a foothold do these participants have in the market?
- Which trends will impact market growth?
- What is the growth potential for the vehicle subscription market in Brazil?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Brazilian Vehicle Subscription Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Questions This Study Will Answer
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Light Vehicles in Subscription Forecast
- Light Vehicles in Subscription Forecast by Segment
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share
- Key Market Trends
3 Market Overview
- Vehicle Subscription Market Analysis
- Vehicle Segmentation Analysis
- Key Solutions and Services Included
- Pricing Analysis
- Key Partnerships in the Vehicle Subscription Market
4 Competitor Analysis
- Key Competitors Analysis
- Business Models Benchmarking: OEMs
- Business Models Benchmarking: Rental and Leasing Companies
- Business Models Benchmarking: Non-OEMS, Subscription Start-ups, and Other Companies
5 Customer Analysis
- Consumer Target Group
- Customer Journey in the Vehicle Subscription Market
- Key Requirements for a Vehicle Subscriber
- Terms in Vehicle Subscriptions
6 Contract Conditions
- Vehicle Availability
- Vehicle Delivery
- Vehicle Replacement
7 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Used Car Subscription
- Growth Opportunity 2: EV Subscription
- Growth Opportunity 3: Connectivity in Subscription Business
