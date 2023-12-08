Brazilian Wax Craze Takes the US by Storm: Mahokena Brazilian Wax Leads as a Top Franchise Choice

News provided by

Mahokena Brazilian Wax

08 Dec, 2023, 11:41 ET

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Long a staple of Brazilian beauty culture, body waxing has officially embedded itself in the USA, according to a polling of women living in the country. A recent study, published in Jama Dermatology by the American Medical Association, reveals fascinating insights into the hair removal habits of women in the United States. Traditionally seen as a women's domain, the study also notes a growing trend of men frequenting salons for waxing services.

Continue Reading

The research delves into various aspects, such as when and why women opt for waxing and the areas most likely to get treatment. An interesting finding is that waxing is increasingly considered part of a regular hygiene routine, moving beyond a mere aesthetic choice.

Amidst this growing trend, 'Brazilian-style' hair removal is soaring in popularity in the U.S., with certain businesses standing out. Leading the pack is Mahokena Brazilian Wax, a Brazilian franchise established over 20 year ago and renowned for its unique, 100% natural wax made from chocolate, honey extracts, and medicinal herbs. This special formula promises a less painful waxing experience, skin-friendly application, and hypoallergenic properties.

Franchisee Patrícia Ximenes, based in Florida, shares her enthusiasm: "After following the company founder's free training on YouTube, I knew I wanted to work with Mahokena Brazilian Wax. It's not just a product; it's a comprehensive business model. My clients are thrilled with it, and it's been a game-changer for me."

Poliana Sicchieri, the visionary founder and CEO of Mahokena Brazilian Wax, is thrilled with the impact her company has on franchisees and is delighted with the positive reception from the discerning American market. "Our growth is rooted in quality, and it's gratifying to see how many franchisees have thrived by believing in our potential," she remarks.

The Brazilian wax trend in the U.S. shows no signs of slowing down, and Mahokena Brazilian Wax is at the forefront, revolutionizing the industry one franchise at a time.

SOURCE Mahokena Brazilian Wax

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.