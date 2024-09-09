Brazilian wins Breakthrough Model of the Year at the 11th Fashion Media Awards in New York.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian Maria Klaumann was a highlight at the 11th Fashion Media Awards. The event brings together top names in fashion and is a trendsetter. The Breakthrough Model of the Year award was presented by model Stella Maxwell on the evening of the 6th.

The Daily Front Row sponsored the event. Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, and Kate Moss were among the guests. "It's an honor to be surrounded by these references and an encouragement to keep going. I'd also like to thank all the people who have supported me," said the model. Just three years into her career, she is also surprised by her successful career and reveals some secrets: "Discipline and determination were key."

Meet the Model of the Year.

Maria Klaumann is the only Brazilian to win an award in this edition. She has been rapidly gaining ground in the fashion world. This year, Maria has appeared on the covers of four magazines: V Magazine, Vogue Portugal, Vogue Brasil, and The Perfect Magazine. She is represented by Mega Model Brasil, The Lions in New York, and Women Management in Milan.

