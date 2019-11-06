Brazil's Linktel Selects Pareteum Experience Cloud for Global Consumer Mobility Services

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM ) , the rapidly growing cloud communications platform company, today announced that Brazilian communications service provider Linktel will deploy the Pareteum Experience CloudTM platform to deliver enhanced global mobility services to its consumers and enterprise customers.

Linktel, which operates the largest commercial Wi-Fi network in Brazil, delivers service directly to the consumer market, while also providing connectivity to leading Brazilian mobile operators TIM Brazil and Nextel. End users will now benefit from access to the global Wi-Fi footprint of the Pareteum Experience Cloud, including in-flight connectivity on more than 40 commercial airlines, extending the reach of their branded services.

Pareteum previously partnered with Linktel in a commercial launch to provide 'Wi-Fi as a benefit' services to leading Brazilian credit card company, Elo. Linktel is also a Brazilian partner for Google Station, an initiative to increase the availability of connected experiences in developing markets.

"We are focused on providing the best connected experiences to millions of our customers and partners' customers," said Jonas Trunk, Chief Executive Officer at Linktel. "The Pareteum Experience Cloud solution enables us to enhance those experiences by giving customers seamless global access to their favorite content and services."

The Pareteum Experience Cloud enables a huge breadth of mobility, customer engagement, analytics, and intelligence services over the world's largest unified global network. The platform's SaaS model enables rapid time to market for service launches and expansions and allows brands to pay-as-they-scale.

"I am very pleased to be deepening our partnership with Linktel, which occupies a key position in the Brazilian communications market," said Christine Braelow, Vice President of Sales for Enterprise and Brands at Pareteum. "We are building an ecosystem around our Experience Cloud and this latest customer win is an excellent example of how that ecosystem extends the benefits of our platform not only to our customers, but to their customers as well."

About Pareteum Corporation:

Millions of people and devices are connected around the world using Pareteum's Global Cloud Communications Platform, enhancing their mobile experience. Pareteum unleashes the power of applications and mobile services, bringing secure, ubiquitous, scalable, and seamlessly available voice, video, SMS/text messaging, and data, media and content enablement to our customers, making worldwide communications services easily and economically accessible to everyone. By harnessing the value of our cloud communications platform, Pareteum serves enterprises, communications service providers, early stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers. Pareteum envisions a new mobile communications experience imagining what will be, and delivering now. Pareteum currently has offices in North America, South America, Spain, Bahrain, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom, Russia, and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

About Linktel

Linktel is a telco operator founded in 1999 to offer global solutions in telecommunications with about 100 employees and with international presence, from providing fast and secure solutions. Actually is the largest wifi operator in Latin America, with +10,000 hotspots all over Brazil, 25 million users.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks include, among other things (1) the ability to complete Pareteum's restatement of its previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the full year ended December 31, 2018, and interim periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 and address any material weaknesses, the timing of the completion of necessary restatements, interim reviews and audits by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, (2) risks relating to the substantial costs and diversion of personnel's attention and resources deployed to address the restatement of the affected financial statements and internal control matters, (3) the risk of litigation or regulatory action arising from the restatement of the affected financial statements, (4) the timing of the review by, and the conclusions of, the Company's independent auditor regarding the restatement, (5) the ability of the Company to remediate any material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting, (6) potential reputational damage that the Company may suffer as a result of the restatement of the affected financial statements, (7) the impact of the restatement of the affected financial statements on the value of the Company's common stock, and (8) the risk that the filing of the restatement of the affected financial statements will take longer than anticipated. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here.

