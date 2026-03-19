Brazil's QuintoAndar Bring Property Search to ChatGPT

Digital real estate unicorn becomes first in Latin America to launch an app for ChatGPT in OpenAI's top #3 market

SÃO PAULO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuintoAndar, a Brazilian unicorn and the largest digital housing platform in Latin America, today announces the launch of its official app within the ChatGPT ecosystem, offering another option for people to find their dream home. With this move, the company becomes the first digital real estate ecosystem in the region to directly integrate with OpenAI's artificial intelligence product, reinforcing its commitment to offering the best property search experience in the market for consumers, wherever their online search takes them.

In January 2025, QuintoAndar transformed the property search process by launching Brazil's first conversational model on the platform, where people can freely describe, by text or voice, the property they are looking for – including characteristics that go beyond the filters, such as, for example, "I want an apartment with parquet flooring and a bright living room in Pinheiros" or "open-concept kitchen". Now, aiming to offer unprecedented convenience and accessibility, the proptech company is expanding its channels and offering the same dynamics in the ChatGPT app, where Brazil is among the top three countries in weekly usage, with approximately 140 million messages exchanged daily.

"Our mission has always been to use technology and innovation as a means to simplify people's lives in one of the most important decisions of their journeys: choosing the ideal home," says Rafael Castro, CPO of QuintoAndar. "Brazil is now one of the most engaged countries in the world in artificial intelligence, and this launch is yet another reflection of our approach to using AI to provide the most satisfying and useful real estate experience to our customers wherever they find us," he explains.

To use the QuintoAndar app, users must access the App Directory within ChatGPT , search for "QuintoAndar," and activate the app. Simply start a message with /QuintoAndar and build the prompt.

About the QuintoAndar Group

With over 50 million monthly visits and 9 million listings published on its platforms, QuintoAndar is using technology and artificial intelligence to build the future of the industry, offering a simple, and transparent experience for anyone looking to rent, buy, or sell a property, while helping real-estate companies, agents and industry partners connect with new clients and grow and expand their business.

Contact: Núbia Tavares - Agência Pub ([email protected])

SOURCE QuintoAndar