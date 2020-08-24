Brazils Waxing Center's Biggest Giveaway for the Opening of Their Valdosta Salon

VALDOSTA, Ga., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark its opening in Valdosta, Brazils Waxing Center, a full-body professional waxing salon for women and men, will host its biggest-ever giveaway. Guests who book an appointment before September 24th will be entered to win one of ten free Brazilians or one year of free waxing.

Brazils Waxing Center Promo Image

Brazils Waxing Center is a full-service waxing company offering friendly, clean, and affordable waxing with an all-inclusive body-positive message. Brazils specifically supports those that other waxing centers forget with no maximum weight requirements and affordable pricing to take waxing from a luxury item to part of your monthly maintenance regime. Other than the giveaways, Brazils offers discounts to new clients and a budget-friendly membership program for existing clients.

"We are thrilled to introduce Brazils Waxing Center to Valdosta and we're passionate supporters of their local community and military – Brazils has always prided itself in being accessible to all body types, genders, and income brackets," said Edward Blocker, CEO. "We've already received a warm welcome from the Valdosta community, and we can't wait to open our doors and start waxing!"

With the recent announcement of its expansion across Florida and Georgia, Brazils Waxing Center seeks to become a landmark in Valdosta, with guests soon able to have all their waxing needs met in one place at prices they can afford. The location sits conveniently at 2418 Bemiss Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602, and is open every weekday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekends.

When asked about the giveaway, Mr. Blocker commented, "We are so passionate about supporting the local community and proud of the service that we provide, that I felt it was important to reward those who give us a shot. We know we provide best-in-class service and we wanted to celebrate our new store in a big way."

Other recent community service initiatives have included providing free waxing to select military members after the COVID-19 crisis and offering a 20% discount to military families and veterans.

Brazils Waxing Center – Valdosta is currently open. Anyone who books an appointment before September 24, 2020, will be entered to win a free Brazilian or one year of free waxing. Brazils also offers $35 new client Brazilians and Unlimited Brazilians with 15% off all products and additional services for $39 a month for women and $49 a month for men.

About Brazils Waxing Center

Brazils Waxing Center is a professional, clean, and affordable waxing salon providing full-body waxing to women and men. Their unique six-step process provides maximum effectiveness of hair removal and minimum discomfort. Their technicians are certified and approachable. The salon is a body-positive zone.

Visit Brazilswaxingcenter.com or call (229) 262-3720. You can also find Brazils Waxing Center on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact: Alicia Lyons

Brazils Waxing Center

646-248-3926

[email protected]

SOURCE Brazils Waxing Center