Brazos Presbyterian Homes Holding Promotes Deidre Kinsey to Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deidre Kinsey, a 30-year veteran of the senior living industry, is the new Chief Executive Officer of Brazos Presbyterian Homes Holding, Inc . After serving two years as Chief Operating Officer, Kinsey will lead the not-for-profit organization's three Life Plan Communities: Brazos Towers at Bayou Manor and The Hallmark in Houston and Longhorn Village in Austin.

In her new CEO role, Kinsey aims to unite Brazos Presbyterian Homes Holding into a cohesive, multisite organization by leveraging each senior living community's strengths, a broader talent pool, shared resources, collective knowledge and unified policies.

"By integrating our resources and best practices across all locations, we can deliver elite services that exceed our residents' high expectations," Kinsey said. "I'm fortunate to have three phenomenal executive directors who are passionate about serving older adults and enhancing our residents' experience. Their mutual support fosters a positive, collaborative culture."

Kinsey's decades-long career in senior living management and serving an aging population is marked by achievements and operational efficiencies for communities nationwide. She attributes her ability to foresee and manage potential problems to her previous roles as a nursing and assisted living administrator, executive director and CEO in nonprofit and for-profit senior living communities.

Through her leadership and innovative approach, Kinsey has led financial turnarounds, streamlined operations and boosted resident satisfaction, including raising independent living occupancy to nearly 100%, improving care quality and leading multimillion-dollar renovation projects.

During her 12 years as CEO and Executive Director of Longhorn Village, Kinsey and her team exceeded bond covenants, enabling early repayment of short-term debt, increased independent living occupancy from 85% to 99% and transitioned the community to a self-managed model. Kinsey also developed a corporate risk and compliance program, achieved a Medicare 5-Star rating, boosted the skilled nursing care census, implemented clinical and health programs, and successfully guided the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout her career, Kinsey has valued education and continuous improvement, applying this belief professionally and personally. "Lifelong learning is essential at every stage of life, regardless of age or challenges," Kinsey said. "You can achieve the top level of Maslow's hierarchy of needs and reach your best self by constantly challenging yourself, and continuous learning is part of that process." Thus, Kinsey established the Inquiring Minds program at Longhorn Village with Lifelong Learning opportunities for residents and curious, like-minded individuals.

Kinsey's philosophy puts innovation at the forefront of serving residents and senior living community staff. A big part of that effort will be addressing the upcoming "silver tsunami" and its impact on the workforce. While pursuing her master's in Senior Living Hospitality at the University of Southern California's Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, and earning a hospitality certificate from Cornell University, she researched using robots to support staffing needs in senior living. This led Longhorn Village to become one of the first senior living communities to purchase and implement a robot for food delivery in the dining room.

In her new role, Kinsey aims to continue this focus on always innovating and leading with heart.

"I love what I do and feel I make a difference in the lives of others," Kinsey said. "My genuine passion for serving seniors and my job align perfectly, and I'm incredibly grateful to continue this journey at Brazos Presbyterian Homes."

About Brazos Presbyterian Homes Holding, Inc.

Brazos Presbyterian Homes Holding, Inc. is a leading not-for-profit organization that provides exceptional care and a vibrant lifestyle for older adults in Texas. The organization manages three Life Plan Communities: Brazos Towers at Bayou Manor, The Hallmark in Houston, and Longhorn Village in Austin. The communities offer services and amenities designed to enrich residents' lives and feature 503 independent living units, 91 assisted living and memory care units, and 103 skilled nursing beds.

