Brazos Residential Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Next Phase of Platform Growth

DALLAS, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Residential announces a refined organizational structure and key leadership appointments to support the company's continued growth and evolution as an integrated real estate platform.

Effective immediately, Will Hancock has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Brazos Residential. In this role, he will oversee the firm's overall strategy, operations, and performance. Mr. Hancock brings a proven track record of leadership, execution, and organizational alignment, positioning the company to scale effectively in an increasingly dynamic market environment.

In conjunction with this appointment, James Roberts has been named President of Brazos Residential. As President, Mr. Roberts will lead the firm's strategic initiatives, with a particular focus on acquisitions and investment management. He will also oversee the growth and integration of the broader Brazos holding company platform, including the development and management of affiliated businesses that extend and enhance the firm's core multifamily investment strategy. His mandate includes driving alignment across platforms, capturing operational synergies, and advancing the company's long-term vision of a fully integrated real estate investment platform.

"Now is the time to define a clear direction for Brazos," said Hancock. "We built this company as a bootstrapped startup, and our success has come from working hard and staying aligned. But if two people row on the same side of the boat, you may still move forward, just not in a straight line and not as efficiently as you could. This next phase requires James and me to operate in clearly defined, complementary roles, rowing in sync from opposite sides. That is how you build real momentum. By bringing clarity and intention to our structure, we can continue to scale into an institutional platform without losing the discipline and culture that got us here."

These appointments reflect Brazos Residential's commitment to a leadership structure that supports both its core operations and the continued expansion of a scalable, vertically integrated multifamily platform. The company is well positioned to benefit from current market dynamics, supported by a strong foundation, a disciplined investment strategy, and an experienced leadership team. Brazos remains focused on delivering consistent performance and creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

About Brazos Residential

Brazos Residential is a vertically integrated multifamily investment and property management platform headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 2022 without institutional backing, the firm has grown into a fully integrated real estate operating platform encompassing investment management, property management through Brazos Residential Management, and construction management through Brazos Construction Management.

The company currently manages over $800 million in assets under management across more than 7,000 apartment units and employs over 200 professionals. Brazos focuses on workforce and Class B/C multifamily housing in high-growth Sun Belt markets, with a strategic emphasis on acquiring attainable housing located near major employment centers. By preserving and improving naturally occurring affordable housing in close proximity to where residents work, Brazos aims to deliver high quality, attainable rental options while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for institutional partners and private capital investors. Its vertically integrated model, combining acquisitions, asset management, property management, and construction capabilities, enables Brazos to drive operational efficiency, maintain execution quality, and unlock value across the full investment lifecycle.

Media Contact

Brazos Residential

Dallas, Texas

www.brazosresidential.com

SOURCE Brazos Residential