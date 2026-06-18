Brazos Residential Appoints Wyatt Simmons as Chief Investment Officer

DALLAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Residential, a leading multifamily real estate private equity firm, today announced the appointment of Wyatt Simmons as Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Simmons brings extensive experience to the role, having spent nearly a decade in the multifamily real estate sector across asset management, acquisitions, and debt and equity capital sourcing.

Brazos Residential names Wyatt Simmons Chief Investment Officer after helping grow the firm to 7,000 units. Post this Wyatt Simmons, Chief Investment Officer, Brazos Residential.

Throughout his career, Mr. Simmons has been involved in the origination and execution of more than $3.5 billion in debt and equity transactions across the commercial real estate sector, including approximately $2.5 billion in multifamily capitalizations. Prior to joining Brazos Residential, he held senior Capital Markets roles at Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) and Bank of America. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Acquisitions at Brazos Residential. He is recognized for his ability to identify investment opportunities and leverage institutional relationships to structure, finance, and execute transactions on behalf of investors and stakeholders.

Mr. Simmons joined Brazos Residential in late 2022, at which time the firm owned approximately 2,000 units. Since that time, he has played a central role in the firm's growth to approximately 7,000 units through the sourcing of acquisition opportunities and the development of institutional capital relationships.

"Wyatt's track record in the multifamily sector and his comprehensive understanding of capital markets make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said James Roberts, President and Co-Founder of Brazos Residential. "His experience in identifying unique opportunities, combined with his leadership capabilities, will support the firm's continued strategic growth. We are pleased to welcome him into this expanded leadership role."

Mr. Simmons holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin. He is based in Dallas, Texas, and remains actively involved with the University of Texas Undergraduate Real Estate Society (URES) and The Real Estate Council (TREC).

About Brazos Residential

Brazos Residential is a vertically integrated multifamily investment and property management platform headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 2022 without institutional backing, the firm has grown into a fully integrated real estate operating platform encompassing investment management, property management through Brazos Residential Management, and construction management through Brazos Construction Management.

The company currently manages over $800 million in assets under management across more than 7,000 apartment units and employs over 200 professionals. Brazos focuses on workforce and Class B/C multifamily housing in high-growth Sun Belt markets, with a strategic emphasis on acquiring attainable housing located near major employment centers. By preserving and improving naturally occurring affordable housing in close proximity to where residents work, Brazos aims to deliver high quality, attainable rental options while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for institutional partners and private capital investors. Its vertically integrated model, combining acquisitions, asset management, property management, and construction capabilities, enables Brazos to drive operational efficiency, maintain execution quality, and unlock value across the full investment lifecycle.

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SOURCE Brazos Residential