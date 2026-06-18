Brazos Residential Announces Promotion of Cliff Davis to Junior Partner

DALLAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Residential is pleased to announce the promotion of Cliff Davis to Junior Partner, recognizing his significant contributions to the firm's growth and investment platform since joining the company in 2022.

Davis joined Brazos Residential as an Investment Professional and has since assumed an increasingly influential role across the firm's acquisitions, capital markets, investor relations, and asset management functions. Throughout his tenure, he has been directly involved in evaluating and executing investment opportunities, arranging debt and equity financing, and supporting strategic initiatives across the company's expanding multifamily portfolio.

His promotion reflects both the impact he has made within the organization and the confidence the firm places in his long-term leadership and continued contributions to the business.

"Cliff has become an integral part of our organization and someone we rely on across many facets of the business," said James Roberts, President and Co-Founder of Brazos Residential. "As our first hire, Cliff's work ethic, commitment to excellence, and dedication to our mission embody what Brazos Residential stands for. His contributions have helped shape our growth, and this promotion is well deserved."

"Cliff approaches the business with a high level of professionalism and discipline," said Will Hancock, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Brazos Residential. "He has earned the trust of our team, partners, and investors through consistent execution and sound judgment. We are excited to welcome him into this leadership role and look forward to his continued impact on the future of the company."

Prior to joining Brazos Residential, Davis worked at Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, where he was involved in underwriting, originations, and the execution of multifamily financing transactions, while also assisting in the sourcing and evaluation of investment opportunities. Earlier in his career, he served as a Credit Analyst at Benchmark Bank.

Davis earned a degree in Economics from The University of Texas at Austin and currently resides in Dallas, Texas.

The promotion underscores Brazos Residential's continued commitment to developing talent from within and building an institutional-quality platform positioned for sustained long-term growth. As the company continues to expand its footprint across the Sun Belt, leadership development remains a core component of its strategy for creating value for investors, residents, and partners.

About Brazos Residential

Brazos Residential is a vertically integrated multifamily investment and property management platform headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 2022 without institutional backing, the firm has grown into a fully integrated real estate operating platform encompassing investment management, property management through Brazos Residential Management, and construction management through Brazos Construction Management.

The company currently manages over $800 million in assets under management across more than 7,000 apartment units and employs more than 200 professionals. Brazos focuses on workforce and Class B/C multifamily housing in high-growth Sun Belt markets, with a strategic emphasis on acquiring attainable housing located near major employment centers. Through its vertically integrated operating model, Brazos seeks to preserve and improve naturally occurring affordable housing while delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns for institutional and private capital partners.

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SOURCE Brazos Residential