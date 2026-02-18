BRBR Shareholder Alert: Hagens Berman Scrutinizing BellRing Brands (BRBR) Over Alleged Artificial Growth and $2.9 Billion Value Wipeout

BRBR Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Hagens Berman Before March 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman is issuing an updated notice to investors in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) regarding the March 23, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline accusing BellRing and certain of BellRing's top executives of securities fraud.

The suit alleges Defendants misled investors about the true drivers of BellRing's 2025 sales growth. The truth emerged over a series of disclosures revealing that growth was allegedly fueled by retailers "hoarding inventory" to safeguard against prior supply chain shortages. When retailers finally moved to "destock" these excess levels, BellRing's share price collapsed, leading to a 33% single-day crash.

"We are investigating whether BellRing's purported competitive moat was actually a mirage created by retailers over-ordering to avoid empty shelves, as the suit contends" said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation of the claims alleged in the pending suit.

BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) Securities Class Action:

The pending litigation alleges that BellRing and its executives issued misleading statements regarding the strength, sustainability, and drivers of its sales growth, as well as the impact of competition on demand for its products.

Concealed Inventory Hoarding : The complaint alleges that BellRing's strong reported sales during the Class Period did not reflect end-consumer demand or brand momentum. Instead, the results were materially attributable to temporary inventory stockpiling by several of its key customers as a safeguard against product shortages that had previously constrained BellRing's supply.

: The complaint that BellRing's strong reported sales during the Class Period did not reflect end-consumer demand or brand momentum. Instead, the results were materially attributable to temporary inventory stockpiling by several of its key customers as a safeguard against product shortages that had previously constrained BellRing's supply. Foreseeable Drop Off : The lawsuit claims that once BellRing's customers gained confidence that product shortages were over, they promptly reduced their inventory by selling through their overstocked inventory and reduced new orders.

: The lawsuit claims that once BellRing's customers gained confidence that product shortages were over, they promptly reduced their inventory by selling through their overstocked inventory and reduced new orders. The "Hoarding Inventory" Admission : On May 6, 2025, after BellRing reported disappointing Q2 2025 financial results, BellRing's CFO revealed that during the quarter "several key retailers lowered their weeks of supply on hand[,]"a couple of retailers "were a little bit hoarding inventory to make sure they didn't run out of stock on the shelf[,]" and "[w]e thought this could happen." But the CFO downplayed the headwind by assuring investors that "absolutely, no softness, no concern around consumption." This news sent the price of BellRing shares down $14.88 (-19%).

: On May 6, 2025, after BellRing reported disappointing Q2 2025 financial results, BellRing's CFO revealed that during the quarter "several key retailers lowered their weeks of supply on hand[,]"a couple of retailers "were a little bit hoarding inventory to make sure they didn't run out of stock on the shelf[,]" and "[w]e thought this could happen." But the CFO downplayed the headwind by assuring investors that "absolutely, no softness, no concern around consumption." This news sent the price of BellRing shares down $14.88 (-19%). Earnings Collapse and Severe Market Reaction: On Aug. 4, 2025, BellRing reported Q3 2025 financial results revealing a disappointing narrowed sales outlook range. BellRing's CFO blamed increasing competition and "consumption" had not outpaced "shipments." But, one analyst expressed skepticism, pointing out "I might have expected consumption to be much higher given there was some destock in the third quarter." This news sent the price of BellRing shares down $17.46 (-33%).

Hagens Berman is a top-tier plaintiff litigation firm recognized for leading complex securities fraud class actions.

Mr. Kathrein is actively advising investors who purchased BRBR shares between November 19, 2024 – August 4, 2025 and suffered substantial losses.

The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is March 23, 2026.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding BellRing should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

