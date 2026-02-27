BRC Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Full Redemption of 5.50% Senior Notes due 2026

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRC Group Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a B. Riley Financial, Inc.) (Nasdaq: RILY) ("BRC" or the "Company"), today announced that it has called for the full redemption equal to $95,990,500 aggregate principal amount of its 5.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes") on March 30, 2026 (the "Redemption Date").

The redemption price is equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date, as set forth in each notice of redemption delivered to noteholders on February 27, 2026.

Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date. The Notes, which are listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "RILYK," will be delisted and cease trading on the Redemption Date.

Investors in the Notes should contact the bank or broker through which they hold a beneficial interest in the Notes for information about the Redemption Payment.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute a notice of redemption of the Notes or an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any Notes or other securities.

About BRC Group Holdings, Inc.

BRC Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) is a diversified holding company, including financial services, telecom, and retail, and investments in equity, debt and venture capital. Our core financial services platform provides small cap and middle market companies customized end-to-end solutions at every stage of the enterprise life cycle. Our banking business offers comprehensive services in capital markets, sales, trading, research, merchant banking, M&A, and restructuring. Our wealth management business offers wealth management and financial planning services including brokerage, investment management, insurance, and tax preparation. Our telecom businesses provide consumer and business services including traditional, mobile and cloud phone, internet and data, security, and email. Our retail businesses provide mobile computing accessories and home furnishings. BRC deploys its capital inside and outside its core financial services platform to generate shareholder value through opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.brcgh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of today's date. The Company assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the risks described from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

