BRC Group Holdings, Inc. Launches BRC Specialty Finance

Specialty Finance Platform to Provide Tailored Capital Solutions to Underserved Public Small-Cap and Middle-Market Companies

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRC Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("BRCGH" or the "Company") today announced the launch of BRC Specialty Finance ("BRCSF"), a platform focused on addressing the short- and medium-term capital needs of underserved U.S. public companies, generally with market capitalizations under $1 billion.

BRCSF will provide these companies with flexible financing solutions ranging from $10 million to $100 million. The platform is designed to serve businesses overlooked by traditional lenders that retain meaningful enterprise value, public market access, and identifiable catalysts. Financing structures may be supported by a range of collateral and capital markets considerations.

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of BRCGH, said: "Small- and middle-market public companies need flexible, timely capital and a partner that understands both the credit profile and the equity story. Drawing on three decades of experience, we intend to deliver tailored solutions, often within compressed timeframes when timeliness is paramount."

The BRCSF Difference

BRCSF is differentiated by its public company focus, capital markets fluency, and solutions-oriented approach. Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all direct lending model, BRCSF structures financing around each borrower's capital structure, liquidity profile, and strategic objectives. The platform's ability to pair credit underwriting with real-time capital markets insights provides borrowers with greater flexibility at a time when many traditional financing sources have become more constrained.

Regarding the market opportunity for BRCSF, Riley added: "A large segment of the public small-cap and middle-market universe remains structurally underserved. As banks continue to reduce exposure to smaller issuers, regional lenders consolidate, and many private credit providers focus increasingly on larger borrowers, a meaningful gap has emerged in the capital needs of public companies. We believe this environment creates a significant opportunity for a platform like BRC Specialty Finance that can move quickly, structure to meet client needs, and bring both capital and market expertise to the table."

BRC Specialty Finance Platform Offering

BRCSF offers financing solutions including structured equity loans, bridge loans, special situations credit, and direct lending, which are designed to deliver flexible, responsive capital across a range of special situation financing requirements.

About BRC Group Holdings, Inc.

BRC Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) is a diversified holding company, including financial services, communications, and retail, and investments in equity, debt and venture capital. Our core financial services platform provides small cap and middle market companies customized end-to-end solutions at every stage of the enterprise life cycle. Our banking business offers comprehensive services in capital markets, sales, trading, research, merchant banking, M&A, and restructuring. Our wealth management business offers wealth management and financial planning services including brokerage, investment management, insurance, and tax preparation. Our communications businesses provide consumer and business services including traditional, mobile and cloud phone, internet and data, security, and email. Our retail businesses provide mobile computing accessories and home furnishings. BRCGH deploys its capital inside and outside its core financial services platform to generate shareholder value through opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.brcgh.com.

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SOURCE BRC Group Holdings, Inc.