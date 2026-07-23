BRC Group Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2026 Earnings on Thursday August 6, 2026

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRC Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2026 financial results on August 6, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). The results will be released on the same day, shortly after market close.

Management will discuss the Company's financial performance and operational highlights, followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts and investors.

Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call Details

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

Link: https://ir.brcgh.com/events-and-presentations

Investors may access the conference call via the Company's investor relations website under "Events and Presentations." A replay of the call will be available at the same location until Thursday August 20, 2026.

About BRC Group Holdings, Inc.

BRC Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) is a diversified holding company, including financial services, communications, and retail, and investments in equity, debt and venture capital. Our core financial services platform provides small cap and middle market companies customized end-to-end solutions at every stage of the enterprise life cycle. Our banking business offers comprehensive services in capital markets, sales, trading, research, merchant banking, M&A, and restructuring. Our wealth management business offers wealth management and financial planning services including brokerage, investment management, insurance, and tax preparation. Our communications businesses provide consumer and business services including traditional, mobile and cloud phone, internet and data, security, and email. Our retail businesses provide mobile computing accessories and home furnishings. BRCGH deploys its capital inside and outside its core financial services platform to generate shareholder value through opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.brcgh.com.

Investor Contact:

Mike Frank

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Jo Anne McCusker

[email protected]

SOURCE BRC Group Holdings, Inc.