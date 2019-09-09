BRC Recovery Family of Programs Announces Ruth Ann Rigby as Chief Development Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRC Recovery Family of Programs (BRC) announced today that Ruth Ann Rigby, CRS, former Director of Business Development at Capstone Treatment Center, is joining the organization as Chief Development Officer. Rigby will bring her extensive knowledge and experience to one of the country's premiere behavioral healthcare offerings.

Ruth Ann Rigby

Marsha Stone, Chief Executive Officer of BRC Recovery Family of Programs, is eager to see Ruth Ann join the BRC Leadership Team. "The BRC Recovery Family of Programs is thrilled to welcome Ruth Ann Rigby as our Chief Development Officer. She has been a leader in the behavioral health and addiction recovery field for over 22 years, and represents the very principles that our organization strives for every day - honesty, integrity, humility, and grace. Without a doubt we are fortunate to have Ruth Ann's experience and leadership. We look forward to helping others and growing together for many years," said Stone, JD, LCDC.

Rigby is a prominent figure in the addiction recovery and mental health industry working with some of the leading treatment providers in the nation, recently recognized by a resolution from Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant for her dedication to fighting for those caught in addiction within our communities. Because of her consistent ethical and professional standards, she was recognized nationally at the 2018 Admissions and Marketing Symposium with the Silver Shoe Award. In 2008, she was appointed by Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour to serve on the Mississippi Drug Court Advisory Board to offer her first-hand knowledge and insight into strengthening the Drug Court System.

Rigby has served on the board of numerous community organizations, church leadership committees, and behavioral health associations such as the Mississippi Association of Drug Court Professionals, Central Mississippi Chapter of the National Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependency, Mississippi Association of Addiction Professionals, American Diabetes Association, National Alliance for Mental Illness and National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers.

In her spare time, Ruth Ann serves on the Advisory Board for the Center for Hope and Healing at Broadmoor Baptist Church where she is on-call to work with any family that crosses her path. She is dedicated to fighting for those caught in addiction and ending the cycle of dependency. Her leadership in action has been proven over and over again by her tireless energy and passion to change and save a person's life. Ruth Ann, along with her husband Lt. (Ret) Joseph Rigby, are cofounders of a 501c3 nonprofit organization called First Responders of Mississippi. They created this organization to help first responders in their greatest time of need with assistance, wellness and hope.

Rigby looks forward to leading BRC Family of Programs marketing initiatives, developing new strategic program offerings and growing their alumni division. "I am excited to join the BRC Recovery Leadership Team; the transition will be seamless because they are like family to me already," says Ruth Ann. "This opportunity gives me a larger platform to help as many families as I can, pursuing my passion of what God has called me to do. We will continue to grow and develop our programs and Alumni Division with adding Alumni Chapters throughout the country."

Rigby looks forward to this next chapter in her professional mission. "Being able to work side by side with Marsha, a leader that I have admired for years – and with the Leadership Team she has in place – it's going to be amazing and the synergy incredible," said Ruth Ann.

About BRC Recovery Family of Programs

BRC Recovery Family of Programs is one of the country's premier behavioral healthcare offerings. Located in Austin, Texas, and founded in 2006 by Mark Houston, BRC's original mission was to provide treatment resistant clients a new way of life in recovery through 12-step immersion, accountability, and truly individualized care. Today, BRC Recovery has grown extensively under the leadership of CEO/Owner Marsha Stone into a diverse and specialized Family of Programs. Our full continuum of care includes medical detox, trauma and dual diagnosis, young adult, and gender-specific, chronic relapse treatment. We have been providing excellence in rehabilitative care for over 12 years, giving each individual and family member the tools necessary to discover a life of permanent sobriety. The BRC Recovery Family of Programs includes – BRC Recovery, gender-specific extended care for the treatment resistant, Spearhead Lodge, specialized care for

young adults, Makana Path, medical detox and intensive healing, and Segue, case management and sober living. BRC is committed to excellence, integrity, and growth as we continue to partner with professionals, families, and like-minded individuals to Bring Real Change. For more information, visit BRCRecovery.com.

