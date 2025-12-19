BRC Therapeutics Applauds Executive Order to Reclassify Cannabis

Positioned to Accelerate Downgrading of Cannabinoid Medicine Scheduling.

MONTEREY, Calif., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BRC Therapeutics (BRC), a pharmaceutical company developing proprietary therapeutics for neurological and inflammatory diseases, celebrates yesterday's landmark executive order that would remove cannabis from a group of drugs classified as more dangerous than others, the so-called Schedule I drugs under the Controlled Substances Act. Cannabis' classification would become a Schedule III drug.

This major shift at the federal level would move drug policy closer to what 40 states have already implemented and underscores the therapeutic potential of cannabis‑derived compounds or cannabinoids. The order is expected to accelerate a process that was initiated several years ago and would greatly facilitate the development and commercialization of cannabinoid medicines.

BRC is already operating in a federally compliant framework under stringent oversight of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), holding all required DEA licenses for research activities and production under cGMP. This transformative policy change would add momentum to the company's quest to fill high unmet medical needs using botanically derived cannabinoid therapeutics.

"Reclassification of cannabis at the federal level represents a watershed moment for science, medicine, and the millions of patients waiting for meaningful new treatment options," said George Hodgin, CEO and Founder of BRC Therapeutics. "For years, the Schedule I classification impeded research and innovation. Yesterday's order bears the promise that a major barrier will be lifted soon."

BRC's pipeline includes two investigational products that are currently being tested in clinical trials for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) and Aromatase Inhibitor-Induced Arthralgia (AIIA), respectively. A regulatory shift prompted by the order would allow for accelerated development and increased scale.

"We believe that a rescheduling would further catalyze rigorous scientific inquiry and set the stage for a generation of non‑addictive, evidence‑based treatments for pain and other conditions where cannabinoids have clear therapeutic promise," Hodgin added.

About BRC Therapeutics

BRC Therapeutics (BRC) is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics to deliver relief from pain and other symptoms in acute and chronic conditions. BRC's medicines are multimodal and contain cannabinoids at defined ratios. BRC has developed a pipeline of prescription medicines addressing neurological and inflammatory conditions. Two investigational products are currently being tested in clinical trials for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) and Aromatase Inhibitor-Induced Arthralgia (AIIA), respectively. BRC is registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration and is based in Monterey, CA.

