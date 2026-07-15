BRCB DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know: A Chronology of How Black Rock Coffee Bar's 'Minimal Sales Transfer' Narrative Unraveled Over Eight Months

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRCB) to contact the firm. Those who purchased BRCB securities between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

BRCB shares lost $3.32 per share, a 30.3% single-day decline, closing at $7.65 on May 13, 2026, after the Company disclosed that its store expansion was cannibalizing existing location revenue. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 17, 2026.

September 11, 2025 — Registration Statement Declared Effective

The SEC declared Black Rock Coffee's Registration Statement effective. The document told prospective investors the Company would "focus our growth in existing markets where we believe there is an opportunity to increase density with minimal sales transfer." Four days later, 16,911,764 shares of Class A common stock priced at $20.00 per share, raising approximately $306.5 million in net proceeds.

September 18, 2025 — BRCB Shares Reach Class Period High

BRCB stock closed at $27.84, its highest price during the Class Period, as the lawsuit contends investors relied on representations that the Company's concentric-circle expansion model limited cannibalization risk.

November 11, 2025 — Q3 2025 Earnings Tout 10.8% Same Store Sales Growth

The Company reported Q3 2025 results highlighting 24.2% revenue growth and 10.8% same store sales growth. Management described the expansion approach as one that would "build awareness with limited sales transfer, and ensure operational consistency." The action claims these statements concealed cannibalization that was already occurring.

March 3, 2026 — Full Year 2025 Results Reinforce Growth Narrative

Black Rock Coffee reported full year 2025 revenue of $200.3 million (up 24.5%) and same store sales growth of 10.1%. The filing asserts the Company continued to project confidence in its 1,000-store-by-2035 goal and approximately 20% average annual store growth, without disclosing that new openings near high-volume existing stores were shifting customer traffic.

May 12, 2026 — The Corrective Disclosure

After the market closed, Black Rock Coffee reported Q1 2026 same store sales growth of just 5.2%, nearly half the year-ago rate of 9.2%, and revenue of $55.45 million that missed consensus estimates. For the first time, management acknowledged that growing store density was "rebalancing demand" and creating "sales transfer where a portion of volume from existing stores shifts to newer locations that have opened in closer proximity," producing a 160 basis point headwind in Phoenix alone.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures

September 2025: Registration Statement promises "minimal sales transfer" from density-focused expansion

November 2025: Q3 earnings call reinforces "limited sales transfer" language while reporting strong same store comps

March 2026: FY 2025 annual report repeats forward growth targets without updating investors on emerging cannibalization trends

May 12, 2026: Q1 2026 results reveal same store sales growth cut nearly in half; management admits cannibalization "impacted same-store sales in the quarter"

May 13, 2026: BRCB stock falls 30.3% on unusually heavy volume

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology here raises questions about when the impact of store density on existing location revenue became apparent internally versus when it was shared with shareholders." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your claim before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by August 17, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BRCB Lawsuit

Q: When did Black Rock Coffee Bar allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from September 12, 2025 to May 12, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on May 12, 2026, causing a significant stock decline the following trading day.

Q: How much did BRCB stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 30.3%, a decline of $3.32 per share, after the Company disclosed that store cannibalization had materially impacted same-store sales in Q1 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do BRCB investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BRCB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What court was the BRCB class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP