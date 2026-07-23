BRCB Shareholder Alert: August 17, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact SueWallSt

Black Rock Coffee Bar Promised Investors 'Minimal Sales Transfer' and 1,000 Stores by 2035, But Q1 2026 Results Revealed Cannibalization Was Already Eroding Same-Store Sales by 160 Basis Points in Key Markets

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt highlights the contrast between Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: BRCB) expansion promises and actual results for investors who purchased securities between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Shares collapsed 30.3% on May 13, 2026, after the Company disclosed that its store density strategy was cannibalizing existing locations. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 17, 2026.

The Promise

Black Rock Coffee told IPO investors it would "focus our growth in existing markets where we believe there is an opportunity to increase density with minimal sales transfer." The Company projected approximately 20% average annual store growth and a path to 1,000 stores by 2035. Its Q3 2025 earnings showcased 10.8% same-store sales growth, reinforcing the narrative that new openings complemented rather than competed with established locations.

The Reality

By Q1 2026, same-store sales growth had been cut nearly in half to 5.2%, down from 9.2% in the year-ago quarter. Revenue of $55.45 million missed consensus estimates. Management admitted that volume from existing high-traffic stores was shifting to newer locations opened in closer proximity.

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers

Same-store sales growth promised trajectory: 10.8% (Q3 2025), 10.1% (FY 2025), positioning the brand as an accelerating concept

10.8% (Q3 2025), 10.1% (FY 2025), positioning the brand as an accelerating concept Same-store sales growth delivered: 5.2% in Q1 2026, a four-point year-over-year decline

5.2% in Q1 2026, a four-point year-over-year decline Sales transfer impact disclosed: 160 basis point headwind to same-store sales in Phoenix alone

160 basis point headwind to same-store sales in Phoenix alone Stock price at IPO: $20.00 per share; Class Period high of $27.84 on September 18, 2025

$20.00 per share; Class Period high of $27.84 on September 18, 2025 Stock price after disclosure: $7.65 per share, a 63% decline from the IPO price

$7.65 per share, a 63% decline from the IPO price Investor proceeds at risk: Approximately $306.5 million raised in the September 2025 IPO

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The securities action contends that the gap between promise and reality was not a sudden development. The complaint asserts that new store openings were already cannibalizing existing store revenue during the Class Period, even as the Company characterized its site selection as "disciplined" and "data-driven" with "limited sales transfer." The filing states that these representations lacked a reasonable basis because management knew or should have known that opening locations in closer proximity to high-volume stores would divert rather than supplement demand.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The contrast between Black Rock Coffee's repeated assurances of 'minimal sales transfer' and the 160 basis point cannibalization headwind disclosed in Q1 2026 raises serious questions about what was known and when." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 17, 2026

Submit your information here or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BRCB Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the BRCB lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Black Rock Coffee Bar made materially false or misleading statements regarding its expansion strategy and the impact of new store openings on existing store revenue during the class period. When the true extent of store cannibalization was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did BRCB stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 30.3%, a decline of $3.32 per share, after the Company disclosed Q1 2026 results revealing significant same-store sales deceleration driven by cannibalization. From the $20.00 IPO price, shares have declined more than 63%.

Q: What do BRCB investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BRCB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com