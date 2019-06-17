BRE Global Launches BREEAM New Construction for the USA

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a consultation process and collaboration with global design, architecture, engineering and planning firm HOK, BRE Global, the world's leading building science center, today announced adaptations of the BREEAM International New Construction standard to streamline the pathway to certification for projects located in the United States.

The announcement is the result of a nearly year-long partnership to Americanize the BREEAM International New Construction standard and marks the latest development in BRE Global's effort to expand in the U.S. market. Earlier this month, BRE Global announced the planned update to the BREEAM In-Use standard to include, for the first time, the assessment and certification of sustainability performance for existing residential and multifamily buildings in the U.S.

The newly unveiled adaptations for the BREEAM International New Construction standard include a regional approach that accounts for varying building codes, best practices and industry standards across the US. These changes ensure that BREEAM delivers the most appropriate sustainable solutions for each project in an efficient way, thereby delivering the maximum value. BREEAM New Construction also includes an option to work with non-standard buildings through the BREEAM Bespoke process, driving more sustainable outcomes for buildings with uncommon space types or in unusual locations.

Shamir Ghumra, Director of BREEAM at BRE Global said: "The adoption of BREEAM International by HOK marks another significant step forward for BREEAM. This will give more built environment stakeholders even more access to BREEAM in the USA; building on our growing number of customers for BREEAM In-Use. HOK have shown great leadership in taking forward BREEAM International."

BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) was developed in 1990 by BRE Global, the world's leading multidisciplinary building science organization. With more than two million registered projects and over 567,000 certified buildings in 81 countries, it has more certifications than any other green building rating system in the world.

For press information or for additional comment please contact:

For BRE Global: The Hoyt Organization's Kent Barrett (kbarrett@hoytorg.com) or Dan Minkoff (dminkoff@hoytorg.com) by email or call 310-373-0103.

For HOK: Stephanie Miller by email stephanie.miller@hok.com or call 917-609-9799

SOURCE BRE Global