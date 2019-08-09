Brea Mayor Joins Burns & McDonnell to Honor Diverse Suppliers at Annual Community of Inclusion Awards Celebration in California

"As part of our commitment to cultivate a diverse workplace and supplier base, we partner with small and diverse businesses to deliver innovative solutions for our clients," says Renita Mollman , vice president and general manager of Burns & McDonnell offices in California. "We're honored to recognize CM Solutions and Pacific Energy Solutions, highlighting their dedication to our clients and community."

The 2019 California Community of Inclusion honorees:

CM Solutions , a construction management services firm.

, a construction management services firm. Pacific Energy Solutions Company, a utility design and drafting services firm.

Both recipients have supported Burns & McDonnell on projects for electric utilities in Southern California. These projects include electrical transmission and distribution services for grid modernization and interconnected energy solutions.

CM Solutions is also supporting Burns & McDonnell's environmental compliance and sustainability support services for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (METRO).

"It's an honor to be a part of Burns & McDonnell's Community of Inclusion Awards — a recognition that highlights our city's inclusive business environment," says Brea Mayor Christine Marick. "The firm's commitment to diversity showcases the city of Brea as a great place to live, work and play."

This year's Community of Inclusion Awards also recognized the 50th anniversary of the supplier diversity movement, marked by an executive order signed in 1969, which provided equal economic opportunities for minority-owned businesses.

Throughout the last two years, Burns & McDonnell has spent $862 million with small, diverse suppliers across the U.S., which accounts for more than 25% of the firm's total purchase order expenditures. In 2019 the firm launched its inaugural Golf Fore Success program that provided golf lessons for both owners of women-owned businesses and Burns & McDonnell's women employee-owners to advance diversity and inclusion by helping foster relationships and develop new skill sets among attendees. In June, Burns & McDonnell chief executive officer, Ray Kowalik, signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge as part of the firm's continuing effort and dedication to cultivating a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

The firm has more than 50 offices across the globe, including more than 220 employees working in offices in Brea, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California.

