Brea Reese Art Supplies Now Available at 700+ Office Depot & OfficeMax Locations

Momenta Inc.

12 Dec, 2023

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brea Reese - A leader in the fine art space, is thrilled to join other leading brands in the art space to introduce fine arts to Office Depot OfficeMax consumers with 130 art products now available. Launching in December, these products will be sold at 700+ Office Depot OfficeMax locations across the United States and online available for pickup or delivery.

Click HERE to view the full suite of Brea Reese products available at Office Depot OfficeMax in stores & online nationwide!

"Going into 2023 one of our biggest goals has been to make art more accessible and readily available to a much larger audience. Between the mental health benefits and the growing interest in hobbies and creativity, we are beyond excited to team up with Office Depot OfficeMax to expand our reach and impact. " - Michael Barker CEO, Momenta & Brea Reese

"The addition of Brea Reese branded products to our stores makes it easier for our customers to purchase top-quality art supplies," said Kevin Moffitt, executive vice president of The ODP Corporation and president of Office Depot. "We're passionate about enabling our customers' unique visions of success and fostering their creativity through fine arts is an important part of that mission. We look forward to empowering our customers to express themselves artistically, unlocking new skills and potential in 2024 and beyond." Kevin Moffitt, President, Office Depot OfficeMax

The product assortment will span a variety of art supplies and kits, all embodying the creativity and quality the brand is known for; including:

  • Kits - All-in-one art kits for the beginner including our Acrylic Kit containing paints, a paper pad, & brushes, and our Watercolor Paint Dot Kits containing printed and unprinted paper pads, a detachable paint palette for each page, & a brush for ease of use.
  • Acrylic Paint Supplies - Everything you need for the beginner hobbyist to the professional artist. Our assortment includes: palettes, brushes, paper pads & canvases, and high-quality paints in classic, neon, and metallic colors!
  • Watercolor Supplies - Watercolor is for everyone with this selection of brushes, paper pads & canvas panels, and high-quality paints in classic, pastel, jewel tones, & metallic colors!
  • Drawing Supplies - From charcoal & graphite pencils, to glitter markers, brush markers, and even paper pads, our selection has everything you need to dive into a new hobby of sketching and drawing.

About Brea Reese®
A subsidiary of Momenta Inc., Brea Reese is on a mission to ignite artistic passion and inspire creators of all levels. From the very first tube of paint, they have dedicated themselves to providing top-quality supplies that empower artists to craft exceptional masterpieces while enjoying the process!

