Brea Reese Introduces the First Ever Food Contact Safe* Ceramic Resin to the U.S. Market

06 Feb, 2024, 09:30 ET
Innovative and disruptive fine arts brand, Brea Reese, is set to launch the first ever food contact safe* Ceramic Resin to the U.S. market starting with 1,200+ Michaels stores.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brea Reese - A leader in the fine art space is proud to introduce a one of a kind product, Mix2Mold™ Ceramic Resin. This resin-alternative is non-toxic and food contact safe once cured*, making it safe to use to create plates, cups, coasters, and so much more! With a simple 3-step process and 2-ingredient mixture of water and powder, this product is a game-changer for crafters and everyday consumers alike. Launched in early February, these products are now available in 1,200+ Michaels stores and online at Michaels.com.
"We are beyond excited to bring this incredible product to the market and create an alternative to resin that is more user-friendly, non-toxic, and best of all, food contact safe*. Now, anyone can make beautiful high quality ceramics at home in under an hour!" -Michael Barker CEO, Momenta and Brea Reese
The Mix2Mold™ line will debut with an inclusive assortment of tools and accessories to personalize your craft.
- Mix2Mold™ Ceramic Resin Powder - Available in 3 sizes and 5 colors: White, Blue, Pink, Teal, and Purple; this single ingredient powder can transform the art of crafters everywhere.
- Mix2Mold™ Terazzo Chips - The perfect mix-in for a boho-style look, these terrazzo chips come in 5 color assortments (with more on the way).
- Mix2Mold™ Sealers - Choose between glossy and matte for the perfect finish to every creation. Use the glossy sealer to make any project food contact safe once dried when following instructions.
- Mix2Mold™ Liquid Color Pigment Ink - These acrylic-based inks come in 8 color variations and can be mixed into your project to transform the color or create a marbleized look.
- Mix2Mold™ Tools - The all-inclusive tool set gives you the items you need to start creating right away without having to dirty your own dishes. They are all silicone based for an easy clean!
- Mix2Mold™ Molds - These silicone molds come in a variety of styles from coasters & trays to candle holders, planters, and more coming soon!
About Brea Reese®
A subsidiary of Momenta Inc., Brea Reese is on a mission to ignite artistic passion and inspire creators of all levels. From the very first tube of paint, they have dedicated themselves to providing top-quality supplies that empower artists to craft exceptional masterpieces while enjoying the process!
*White powder only. Food Contact Safe once cured when instructions are followed.
SOURCE Momenta Inc.
