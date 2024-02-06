Brea Reese Introduces the First Ever Food Contact Safe* Ceramic Resin to the U.S. Market

Innovative and disruptive fine arts brand, Brea Reese, is set to launch the first ever food contact safe* Ceramic Resin to the U.S. market starting with 1,200+ Michaels stores.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brea Reese - A leader in the fine art space is proud to introduce a one of a kind product, Mix2Mold™ Ceramic Resin . This resin-alternative is non-toxic and food contact safe once cured*, making it safe to use to create plates, cups, coasters, and so much more! With a simple 3-step process and 2-ingredient mixture of water and powder, this product is a game-changer for crafters and everyday consumers alike. Launched in early February, these products are now available in 1,200+ Michaels stores and online at Michaels.com .

Introducing Mix2Mold™ Ceramic Resin by Brea Reese®

"We are beyond excited to bring this incredible product to the market and create an alternative to resin that is more user-friendly, non-toxic, and best of all, food contact safe*. Now, anyone can make beautiful high quality ceramics at home in under an hour!" -Michael Barker CEO, Momenta and Brea Reese

The Mix2Mold™ line will debut with an inclusive assortment of tools and accessories to personalize your craft.

Mix2Mold™ Ceramic Resin Powder - Available in 3 sizes and 5 colors: White, Blue, Pink, Teal, and Purple; this single ingredient powder can transform the art of crafters everywhere.

Mix2Mold™ Terazzo Chips - The perfect mix-in for a boho-style look, these terrazzo chips come in 5 color assortments (with more on the way).

Mix2Mold™ Sealers - Choose between glossy and matte for the perfect finish to every creation. Use the glossy sealer to make any project food contact safe once dried when following instructions.

Mix2Mold™ Liquid Color Pigment Ink - These acrylic-based inks come in 8 color variations and can be mixed into your project to transform the color or create a marbleized look.

Mix2Mold™ Tools - The all-inclusive tool set gives you the items you need to start creating right away without having to dirty your own dishes. They are all silicone based for an easy clean!

Mix2Mold™ Molds - These silicone molds come in a variety of styles from coasters & trays to candle holders, planters, and more coming soon!

About Brea Reese®

A subsidiary of Momenta Inc., Brea Reese is on a mission to ignite artistic passion and inspire creators of all levels. From the very first tube of paint, they have dedicated themselves to providing top-quality supplies that empower artists to craft exceptional masterpieces while enjoying the process!

*White powder only. Food Contact Safe once cured when instructions are followed.

SOURCE Momenta Inc.