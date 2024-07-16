Breach Secure Now Announces Dan Dufault as New Vice President of Marketing

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breach Secure Now, a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity, AI, and productivity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Dufault as the new Vice President of Marketing. Dan brings over two decades of experience in strategic marketing and product management, making him an invaluable addition to the Breach Secure Now team.

Dan Dufault, VP of Marketing

His expertise in partner marketing, demand generation, and brand development, will be instrumental in furthering Breach Secure Now's mission to empower businesses with robust cybersecurity, AI, and productivity solutions.

"I am thrilled to join Breach Secure Now at such an exciting time," said Dan Dufault. "The company's commitment to providing top-tier services and solutions for the MSP community aligns perfectly with my passion for driving impactful marketing strategies that connect world-class solutions with MSP partners and their customers. I look forward to working with the team to expand our reach and help businesses stay secure, increase productivity, and leverage the rapidly expanding opportunities associated with AI with the tools offered at BSN."

Art Gross, CEO of Breach Secure Now, expressed his enthusiasm about Dan's appointment: "We are excited to welcome Dan to our leadership team. His wealth of experience and innovative marketing approach will be pivotal in accelerating our growth and enhancing our market presence. Dan's vision and expertise are exactly what we need to take Breach Secure Now to the next level."

With Dan Dufault at the helm of our marketing efforts, Breach Secure Now is poised to strengthen and expand its position as a leader in Cybersecurity, AI, and Productivity solutions.

About Breach Secure Now

Breach Secure Now is the MSP Channel Leader in cybersecurity, AI, and productivity training with more than 3,000 MSP partners, 30,000 SMB clients, and 1,000,000 SMB employees utilizing the BSN training platform. Dedicated to empowering businesses and individuals with comprehensive security solutions, our innovative and award-winning approach meets the ever-changing needs of our clients. By offering a unique blend of cybersecurity, AI, and productivity resources within the Breach Prevention and Productivity (BPP) subscription, we are committed to ensuring a secure and productive digital environment for all. To learn more about Breach Secure Now, visit www.BreachSecureNow.com.

