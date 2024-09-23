BreachLock Named Sample Vendor for both PTaaS and EASM in 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock is proud to announce its inclusion as a sample vendor for both Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) and External Attack Surface Management (EASM) in the 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations.

Along with being mentioned as a sample vendor for PTaaS in two other 2024 Hype Cycle™ reports, including the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Application Security and the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for XaaS, BreachLock is one of only two vendors to be recognized in both the PTaaS and EASM categories in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations. This multi-category recognition across multiple reports demonstrates BreachLock's commitment to providing enterprises with holistic offensive security solutions that enable them to continuously discover, prioritize, and mitigate exposures.

Here are some key takeaways:

According to Gartner, " Organizations are turning to PTaaS to deal with the increase in attack surfaces due to the accelerating use of public cloud and expansion of public-facing digital assets ." As attack surfaces grow rapidly, BreachLock has also noticed an increase in the demand for PTaaS from enterprise clients seeking penetration testing solutions that reduce the risk of exploitation by identifying and fixing vulnerabilities continuously and early on, which also helps lower remediation costs, enhance protection, increase user trust, and build resistance to emerging threats.





." As attack surfaces grow rapidly, BreachLock has also noticed an increase in the demand for PTaaS from enterprise clients seeking penetration testing solutions that reduce the risk of exploitation by identifying and fixing vulnerabilities continuously and early on, which also helps lower remediation costs, enhance protection, increase user trust, and build resistance to emerging threats. Regarding PTaaS, Gartner recommends users " Favor hybrid scanning models that combine human analysis and automation to increase both effectiveness and efficiency. " BreachLock understands the value of hybrid penetration testing, specifically when it comes to automating routine tasks like reporting and the identification of known vulnerabilities to allow its certified, in-house pentesters to focus on identifying unknown vulnerabilities with added business context.





" BreachLock understands the value of hybrid penetration testing, specifically when it comes to automating routine tasks like reporting and the identification of known vulnerabilities to allow its certified, in-house pentesters to focus on identifying unknown vulnerabilities with added business context. Describing the business impact of EASM, Gartner states in the report, "EASM provides valuable risk context and actionable information to security and risk management leaders." BreachLock believes strongly in leveraging the context provided by both internal and external attack surface management (ASM) to assess and prioritize vulnerabilities and exposures to create a risk-based roadmap for penetration testing. To that regard, one of Gartner's user recommendations around EASM is to "Ensure your EASM investment fits into the larger ASM strategy where external and internal exposure management is combined together."

BreachLock Founder & CEO, Seemant Sehgal, commented on BreachLock's inclusion as a Sample Vendor for multiple categories in the 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations, stating, "BreachLock is a pioneer in Penetration Testing as a Service. In 2021, Gartner introduced this category to the Hype Cycle. Since then, BreachLock has been noted as a prominent vendor in this marketplace consistently every year. This demonstrates our expertise and persistence that has shaped the future of the Penetration Testing industry." He added, "In 2024 BreachLock entered the second category in the Hype Cycle for Security Operations. With our induction as a prominent vendor in the EASM market, BreachLock has laid the foundation of a powerful CTEM offering that CISOs can rely on."

Access a complimentary copy of the 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations from BreachLock today. For more information about BreachLock and its PTaaS and ASM solutions, please visit breachlock.com or schedule a discovery call today.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BreachLock

BreachLock is a global leader in Continuous Attack Surface Discovery and Penetration Testing. Continuously discover, prioritize, and mitigate exposures with evidence-backed Attack Surface Management, Penetration Testing, and Red Teaming.

Elevate your defense strategy with an attacker's view that goes beyond common vulnerabilities and exposures. Each risk we uncover is backed by validated evidence. We test your entire attack surface and help you mitigate your next cyber breach before it occurs.

Know your risk. Contact BreachLock today!

Media Contact:

Megan Charrois

Senior Marketing Executive

[email protected]

SOURCE BreachLock