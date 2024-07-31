BreachLock Named Sample Vendor for PTaaS in 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Application Security

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock is proud to announce its inclusion as a sample vendor for Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) in the 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Application Security, as well as being one of only two providers included in as a sample vendor for both the PTaaS and External Attack Surface Management (EASM) categories in the 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations.

Receiving multiple mentions in several categories in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports underscores PTaaS as one of the pinnacles of Offensive Security. Organizations are turning to pentesting more than ever to provide the data needed to align both security and business objectives. Just in the past few years, we've seen penetration testing become a driving force for enterprises that want to implement more proactive security measures.

As enterprise attack surfaces grow rapidly, largely due to the increased use of public cloud and the expansion of public-facing digital assets, the need has risen for application security testing solutions that:

Reduce the risk of exploitation by identifying and fixing vulnerabilities early, minimizing the likelihood of successful attacks. Help lower remediation costs by identifying and fixing vulnerabilities during the development phase rather than making costly post-deployment fixes. Enhance protection through regular and thorough testing to ensure that security defenses are robust and up-to-date. Increase user trust by helping security teams demonstrate their commitment to security, which boosts confidence in the application. Build resistance to advanced threats with Offensive strategies that help prepare organizations to defend against sophisticated attacks.

Not only does BreachLock deliver all these key benefits with its PTaaS solution, but also offers full-stack hybrid penetration testing, overcoming a key obstacle Gartner mentioned - "Most PTaaS vendors in the market focus on internet-facing digital assets, like web and mobile applications, which may only partially fulfill client requirements."

Commenting on BreachLock's inclusion in these reports, BreachLock Founder & CEO, Seemant Sehgal, states, "It's an honor to be included in multiple Hype Cycle reports in 2024 for both PTaaS and EASM. Today, organizations need offensive security solutions that cover the entire attack surface, internal and external, across all assets. We understand the need for both human-driven and on-demand continuous pentesting, providing a hybrid approach and the flexibility, scalability, and speed so customers can test what they want, when they want."

In the Hype Cycle for Application Security, Gartner specifically recommends that users, "Favor hybrid scanning models that combine human analysis and automation to increase both effectiveness and efficiency."

Overall, Gartner's recognition of BreachLock in the PTaaS category, especially at its peak in the Hype Cycle, validates the company's innovative approach to addressing the increasing complexity and security challenges of application security. The BreachLock PTaaS delivery model provides application security solutions like Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Fuzz Testing for APIs, and Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) to ensure comprehensive security testing for applications from design through deployment.

