BreachLock Recognized as a 2024 Leader in GigaOm PTaaS Radar Report for the Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock, the global leader in Continuous Attack Surface Discovery and Penetration Testing, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a "Leader and Fast Mover" in Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) in the 2024 GigaOm PTaaS Radar Report.

Every year, GigaOm evaluates the most prominent PTaaS providers in the market and assesses their capabilities and ability to meet enterprise business requirements. In 2024, for the second consecutive year, BreachLock was named a leader and fast mover in the GigaOm PTaaS Radar Report, which compared a total of 13 of the top PTaaS providers. Providers included in the report were required to offer real-time monitoring, ubiquitous access to penetration testing services, rapid elasticity of pentesting services, remote delivery, a customizable dashboard, reports, and alerts, and streamlined communications.

BreachLock and the other providers who met these table stakes were then evaluated based on the following key features:

Built-in vulnerability scanners Integration with SDLC technologies Automated workflows Customizable testing methodologies Retesting of findings Streamlined procurement Crowdsourcing pentesters

BreachLock scored extremely well in every category listed above, earning its position as a leader and fast mover, with the exception of crowdsourcing pentesters. While crowdsourcing pentesters has some benefits, depending on the lens it's viewed from, BreachLock's use of a skilled, 100% in-house team of certified expert pentesters offers enterprises the benefits of consistency, scalability, and reliability to guarantee quality results for critical systems and applications.

Another reason why BreachLock was regarded as a leader and fast mover in the report is that BreachLock PTaaS integrates closely with Attack Surface Management (ASM) and offers a private PTaaS platform. Both of these factors were assessed individually by GigaOm as part of the emerging features comparison. Finally, GigaOm scored each PTaaS provider on business criteria, including flexibility, scalability, speed, risk reduction, and cost - all of which BreachLock received "exceptional" and "superior" remarks on.

"It's an honor to be recognized by GigaOm as a PTaaS leader for the second year, reflecting our innovation and focus on enterprise needs," said Seemant Sehgal, Founder & CEO of BreachLock. "We're committed to redefining penetration testing with cutting-edge technology, delivering unmatched speed, scalability, and ROI."

Chris Ray, author of GigaOm PTaaS Radar Report, highlighted BreachLock's strengths in the report commenting, "The platform offers flexibility in deployment models, ranging from point-in-time assessments to continuous testing, allowing customers to choose based on their specific needs and budget constraints."

