BreachLock Recognized in The Attack Surface Management Solutions Landscape Report

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock, a global leader in Continuous Attack Surface Discovery and Penetration Testing, is recognized in The Attack Surface Management Solutions Landscape Report authored by Forrester.

In The Attack Surface Management Solutions Landscape Report, Q2 2024, BreachLock was mentioned among the 37 notable vendors researched for the report.

Commenting on BreachLock's inclusion in the report, BreachLock Founder & CEO, Seemant Sehgal, expressed, "Innovation in the attack surface management market has been incredible over the past few years, but especially in 2024. It's an honor to be included in the Attack Surface Management Solutions Landscape Report by Forrester this year."

Sehgal further added, "Enterprises need a more effective way to prioritize vulnerabilities in their internal and external attack surfaces based on actual risk, which requires context that goes beyond just an attacker's view and CVEs. BreachLock delivers the context that security teams need for better risk-based prioritization by assessing the level of attractiveness of an asset, its exploitability, and likely attack paths. We are one of the prominent innovators that has integrated ASM and PTaaS into one single platform, offering both agility and consolidation benefits."

BreachLock's Attack Surface Management solution swiftly identifies and prioritizes risks and exposures across both internal and external attack surfaces, identifying exposed assets and critical attacker entry points. BreachLock ASM provides a strategic starting point for pentesting and red teaming initiatives. Enterprises can leverage BreachLock's Attack Surface Management solution alongside its Continuous Pentesting, Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), and Red Teaming solutions to strategically decide which assets to test and where to focus their cybersecurity efforts and resources, all based on real-time, accurate risk assessments.

About BreachLock

BreachLock is a global leader in Continuous Attack Surface Discovery and Penetration Testing. Continuously discover, prioritize, and mitigate exposures with evidence-backed Attack Surface Management, Penetration Testing and Red Teaming.

Know your risk. Contact BreachLock today!

Media Contact

Megan Charrois

[email protected]

SOURCE BreachLock