BreachLock Wins Gold for PTaaS in 20th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock, the global leader in Continuous Attack Surface Discovery and Penetration Testing is thrilled to announce its first-place win in the 20th Annual 2024 Globee Cybersecurity Awards in the Pentest as a Service (PTaaS) category.

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards spotlight the achievements of companies and individuals excelling in risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and beyond. This accolade underscores BreachLock's commitment to empowering security teams by accelerating the prioritization and remediation of pentesting results across internal and external attack surfaces to drive more effective outcomes.

With BreachLock's human-delivered, AI-powered, and automated penetration testing solutions offered through its PTaaS model, enterprises with complex, rapidly changing IT environments can achieve more frequent, accelerated, scalable, continuous security testing that meets their requirements. BreachLock delivers a more advanced and nuanced approach to PTaaS, providing deeper, more enriched contextual insights across clients' attack surfaces using its AI-powered, machine-based technology to analyze vast amounts of data in real time to identify complex patterns and anomalies within the most exploitable points of interest by an attacker. BreachLock's flexible and versatile PTaaS solutions multiply the scale and speed of vulnerability identification and prioritization across applications, internal and external networks, APIs, cloud infrastructure, and IoT, and reduce the likelihood of human error for more accurate results.

San Madan, President of Globee Awards, commends the winners, "Congratulations to the 2024 victors for their pivotal role in fortifying our digital world. Your dedication and ingenuity not only contribute to advancing cybersecurity but also inspire the community to strive for excellence. We're honored to celebrate your success."

Seemant Sehgal, Founder & CEO of BreachLock, declares, "The Gold Globee Award for PTaaS signifies our commitment to revolutionizing the pen testing industry. We continue to stay focused on innovation in this space and meet the demands of a rapidly expanding attack surface."

The judging panel, comprising more than 580 experts from around the world, highlights the award's prestige and the exceptional quality of the winners. For the full list of judges, please visit https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/judges/.

You can find the full list of this year's winners at: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/winners/

