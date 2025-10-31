Bread Head Expanding to Westwood Village

Elevating The Sandwich Experience In Westwood Village

WESTWOOD, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BREAD HEAD proudly announces the OPENING of its third sandwich shop on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Located in downtown WESTWOOD VILLAGE only a few blocks from UCLA's main campus, this new location will offer our award-winning cold and hot sandwiches plus an assortment of sides, drinks and our famous chocolate espresso cookies. All made from scratch daily.

Our Manager Jasper Holding A Combo Grinder Chefs Jordan Snyder & Alex Williams

"We are elated to join the Westwood neighborhood and to serve the UCLA and surrounding community. As we looked at potential areas to open our third sandwich shop, we felt that Westwood had the vibrancy and walkability that has made Santa Monica and Manhattan Beach such a great fit for Bread Head. We can't wait to introduce our delicious sandwiches to the UCLA students, local businesses and healthcare professionals that all share Westwood Village," shared Co-Founder and CEO Greg Willsey.

Bread Head prides itself on the unparalleled quality of its sandwiches, which each start with a custom focaccia with a light glaze that is baked in special pans throughout the day to ensure freshness. We next add purposeful ingredients from only the highest-quality suppliers that work together in concert, taking into account not only flavor but also aroma and texture. With virtually everything made from scratch daily by a team of professionally trained chefs and bakers, you can taste and smell the difference.

Alex Williams adds, "Our vision all along has been to be the neighborhood sandwich shop that people come to for the food and the experience. We've crafted our sandwiches to be the best versions of timeless classics that we are all familiar with, perfect for a weekday lunch or to eat while studying for an exam. Our goal is to be a staple of the Westwood community, and we hope to be here for a long, long time."

Stay tuned to Bread Head's social media channels for updates and announcements. Bread Head's new sandwich shop is located at 1136 Westwood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024. For more information, visit us online at www.breadheadla.com or follow us on social media @breadheadla.

About Bread Head

Bread Head is a culinary venture founded by chefs Alex Williams and Jordan Synder (both have been awarded a Michelin Star) alongside Michael Pasternak (former Director of Operations of Night + Market restaurant group) and Greg Willsey (founder of Joolies, Kinderfarms, and Desert Valley Date among other companies through his firm Venice Brands). Bread Head has been named "LA's Next Great Sandwich Shop" by the Los Angeles Times, and its Mozzarella Sandwich was named "One Of The 26 Best Dishes We Ate Across America" by the New York Times. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Bread Head elevates the classic sandwich experience through premium ingredients, creative flavor combinations, impeccable craftsmanship, and the joy of best friends working together on what they love.

Media Contact:

Greg Willsey

310.384.7410

[email protected]

SOURCE Bread Head Restaurant Group LLC