Bread Head Sandwiches Grand Opening

Elevating The Sandwich Experience In Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BREAD HEAD proudly announces the GRAND OPENING of its flagship location in Santa Monica on Saturday, June 15th. Founded by best friends, chefs and Trois Mec alums, Alex Williams and Jordan Snyder, Bread Head has already garnered acclaim for its original pop-up locations, earning praise from prestigious publications including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, and Time Out.

Bread Head Chefs Our Signature Sandwiches

Nestled in the heart of Montana Avenue in Santa Monica, Bread Head redefines the quintessential comfort food experience. With a dedication to excellence evident in every bite, the restaurant promises to be a haven for sandwich enthusiasts across Los Angeles. From their fresh baked signature bread, designed specifically for their sandwiches, to their meticulous selection of premium ingredients and innovative flavor combinations, Bread Head sets a new standard for the classic American sandwich.

"We think the foundation of a good sandwich starts with quality bread," shared co-founder Alex Williams. "So we set out to create a sandwich bread that people will crave, and we bake ours fresh every day in-house."

Co-founder Jordan Snyder adds, "Our vision all along was to be a neighborhood sandwich shop. We've crafted these sandwiches to be the best versions of timeless classics that we are all familiar with, perfect for a weekday lunch or a picnic at the beach. Our goal is to be a staple of the Montana Avenue community, and we hope to be here for a long, long time."

In addition to their delicious sandwiches, Bread Head will delight its guests with a selection of sides, salads and beverages. Specialty beer and natural wines will be coming soon. The restaurant's sleek and modern interior provides a welcoming atmosphere for all guests to enjoy, whether dining in or grabbing food to go.

Stay tuned to Bread Head's social media channels for updates and announcements. Bread Head's first restaurant is located at 1518 Montana Ave, Santa Monica, CA. For more information, visit us online at breadheadla.com or follow us on social media @breadheadla.

About Bread Head Restaurant Group

Bread Head is a culinary venture founded by chefs Alex Williams and Jordan Synder alongside Michael Pasternak (former Director of Operations of Night + Market restaurant group) and Greg Willsey (founder of Joolies, Kinderfarms, Desert Valley Date, and Only Skin, among several other companies through his company Venice Brands). With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Bread Head elevates the classic sandwich experience through premium ingredients, creative flavor combinations, impeccable craftsmanship, and the joy between two best friends. Located in Santa Monica and with more locations in development, Bread Head delivers on its promise of casual excellence.

