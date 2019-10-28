Bread Launches Bread Edge to Personalize the Payments Experience for Brands and Retailers

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Money20/20 - Bread, a leading payments technology company that provides seamless checkout experiences for retailers, today announced Bread Edge, a full-funnel payment personalization engine. Bread Edge is the first integrated payment experience designed to offer the right payment option at the right time.

With the introduction of Bread Edge, retailers can now deliver individualized pay-over-time options to their consumers on a single platform. Whether they need to pay for a big purchase over several months, or a smaller one over a few weeks, Bread's payment and decisioning platform offers multiple payment options tailored to a retailer's brand and shoppers.

Bread's latest release, SplitPay, allows customers to split smaller purchases into four equal interest-free payments, paid every two weeks.

Bread Installments lets customers pay for larger transactions over a longer period of time.

Price is the greatest point of friction for a consumer when making a purchase. Today's consumers are increasingly embracing alternative payments and making payment choices that align with their budget and with their financial needs. Whether they are buying a $100 dress or a several thousand dollar couch, shoppers today expect easy, fast, and flexible payment options. A nationwide study commissioned by Bread reveals that:

More big-ticket shoppers would buy an item if installments were available than if the product was recommended by a friend.

73% shoppers have experienced significant stress about how to pay for a big-ticket item.

74% of shoppers say they would shop more at stores that offered interest-free installments.

"The launch of Bread Edge is a huge step forward for our retail partners," said CEO Josh Abramowitz, "We are reimagining the shopping journey with an innovative payment platform that offers a personalized and optimized full-funnel experience that works for every purchase."

Bread Edge is part of Bread's continued larger effort to revolutionize how consumers think about making purchases. By offering shoppers more flexible payment options in real time, Bread Edge gives retailers a dynamic way to remove pricing hurdles and grow their revenue. With a single integration, retailers can now expand their pay-over-time solutions for both everyday purchases and big ticket items.

"We understand that every business has unique and complex challenges and needs a custom approach to payments and checkout. This is only the beginning of Bread's mission to deliver a better customer experience by innovating along every step of the payment journey," said Abramowitz.

ABOUT BREAD

Bread is a technology-driven payments company that partners with retailers to personalize payment options for their customers. Bread integrates directly with retailers on their ecommerce site and gives them a single platform that lets them offer more ways to pay over time. Bread's full-funnel recommendation engine serves up the right options at the right time, empowering retailers to sell more, improve conversion, and lift average-order-value. Bread is backed by top-tier venture firms including Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Kinnevik, and RRE Ventures. To learn more, please visit getbread.com.

ABOUT THE RESEARCH

Bread commissioned an independent study of 512 U.S. shoppers who have purchased a single item over $500 in the past 12 months. The margin of error for this study is +/- 4.3% at the 95% confidence level.

