Bread Maker Market size to grow by USD 228.62 million from 2022 to 2027, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The bread maker market size is projected to witness substantial growth from 2023 to 2027, with an estimated increase of USD 228.62 million at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.33%. The surge in market size is attributed to several factors, including product innovations, expansion of product portfolios, and the rising trend of online sales. These insights come from an exhaustive analysis provided in a comprehensive report covering the period from 2017 to 2021 and forecasting trends until 2027.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bread Maker Market 2023-2027

One of the primary drivers of market growth is the escalating adoption of online sales channels.

With the proliferation of internet connectivity and the widespread use of smartphones, consumers are increasingly turning to online platforms for purchasing household appliances, including bread makers. The convenience, accessibility, and promotional offers associated with online retailing have propelled its growth, with major players like Amazon and Newell embracing omnichannel strategies to cater to this burgeoning demand.

Moreover, the market is witnessing a trend towards multi-functional and advanced bread makers. Consumers are willing to invest in appliances that offer versatility and efficiency, thereby eliminating the need for multiple devices. Innovations such as programmable menus, delay timers, and automatic features are driving the adoption of these products, with companies like SKG Electric pioneering multifunctional offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences.

However, the market faces challenges posed by long product replacement cycles. High-quality, durable appliances deter frequent upgrades or replacements, impacting yearly growth rates. Additionally, warranty provisions and compliance standards further extend product lifespans, inhibiting sales. Despite these challenges, manufacturers are continuously investing in research and development to enhance product longevity while meeting consumer demands for innovation.

In terms of geographical distribution, Europe emerges as a key market segment, contributing 37% to global market growth.

Factors such as increased bread consumption, growing urban populations, and rising per capita income drive the demand for advanced bread makers in the region. The introduction of multifunctional products and the expansion of online retail channels further stimulate market growth in Europe, making it a focal point for industry players.

The market caters to diverse customer segments, including families, households, and small food service operators. Technological advancements such as smart functionalities and AI-powered features are gaining traction among consumers seeking convenience and quality. Distribution channels encompass supermarkets, hypermarkets, e-commerce platforms, and food service outlets, reflecting the market's adaptability to changing consumer behaviors.

As the bread maker market continues to evolve, manufacturers are urged to embrace digitalization, innovate product offerings, and optimize distribution channels to capitalize on emerging opportunities. With a focus on convenience, quality, and technological advancement, the market is poised for sustained growth, catering to the evolving needs of consumers worldwide.

Analyst Review

The global bread maker market has experienced a significant surge in demand, fueled by various factors such as evolving household needs, the rise of dual working families, and the increasing participation of women in the workforce. This growing segment reflects a shift towards convenient solutions for home-baked products, catering to the modern lifestyle of the working population.

With disposable incomes on the rise and living standards improving worldwide, there's a noticeable inclination towards automated kitchen appliances. Bread makers, particularly fully automatic ones, have emerged as a popular choice among consumers seeking convenience without compromising on quality.

The latest technologies integrated into these bread makers offer smart functioning and multi-program features, making them adept at catering to diverse preferences and dietary requirements. Smart and AI-powered bread makers exemplify the pinnacle of innovation in this market, providing users with seamless baking experiences and personalized results.

In terms of product types, the market offers both conventional semi-automatic bread makers and advanced fully automatic ones, each catering to different consumer needs and preferences. Additionally, the distinction between horizontal loaf and vertical loaf segments provides options suited to varying kitchen layouts and bread preferences.

Geographically, regions like Asia-Pacific and LAMEA exhibit promising growth potential, driven by increasing digitalization and the proliferation of small kitchen appliances. Furthermore, the expansion of distribution channels, including e-commerce platforms and specialty stores, has widened the market reach, making bread makers accessible to a broader audience.

In the realm of raw materials, manufacturers prioritize quality and sustainability to align with evolving consumer preferences and environmental concerns. Additionally, collaborations with small food service operators and supermarkets/hypermarkets facilitate market penetration and enhance product visibility.

Cuisinart, among other prominent brands, plays a significant role in shaping the market landscape with its innovative offerings and consumer-centric approach. As the demand for bread makers continues to soar, manufacturers are poised to capitalize on this trend by leveraging technological advancements and diversifying their product portfolios to cater to evolving consumer needs.

Market Overview

The global electronic industry witnesses a surge in demand for bread makers as dual working families and working women seek convenient solutions for household use. Fully automatic bread makers are favored for their efficiency, catering to busy lifestyles. Conventional semi-automatic bread makers also hold appeal for those who prefer a hands-on approach. With disposable income on the rise, consumers are investing in appliances that enhance living standards, including bread makers. Home baked products, particularly loaves, are gaining popularity, aligning with the desire for healthier options. As a result, the bread maker market experiences steady growth, driven by the evolving needs and preferences of modern households seeking convenience without compromising on quality.

