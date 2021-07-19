Bread Market Growth In Packaged Foods & Meats Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

The bread market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:

Recognizing the existing business model

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Bread Market Players

AGROFERT AS

The company offers various types of products such as gluten-free, stollen plait, sweet pastry, toast bread, wholegrain & multigrain pastry.

Angel Bakeries

The company offers various types of brands such as fresh-baked, pita, and pastries.

Associated British Foods Plc

The company offers bread under the brand name ryvita fibrefit.

Bread Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bread market is segmented as below:

Product

Artisan Bread



Packaged Bread



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

The bread market is driven by rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. In addition, the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets are expected to trigger the bread market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

