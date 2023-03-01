Bread market size to grow by USD 118.37 billion between 2022 and 2027; The decrease in the child mortality rate to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bread market size is projected to grow by USD 118.37 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.27% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growth of the market is driven by the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets. Some large supermarkets and hypermarkets have in-store bakeries. Although relatively small, these bakeries offer a wide range of baked goods such as bread, cakes, and pastries. The in-store bakery is known for its specialty bread and rolls. These bakeries are growing in popularity mainly because they offer low prices and the convenience of one-stop shopping. Most consumers are price sensitive, so they choose the supermarket's own brand. All these factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Know insights about the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021) & forecast period (2022 to 2027) - Download a Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bread Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Bread market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bread market report covers the following areas:

Bread market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Bread market is segmented as below:

Product

Artisan bread



Packaged bread



Others

The market growth in the artisan bread segment will be significant over the forecast period. Most artisan bread is of ethnic varieties. Artisan bread is often sold within two days of being made. Due to the demand and popularity of homemade bread, it is also sold in supermarkets and hypermarkets. Growth in the artisan sector is supported by multiple purchases and an increase in varieties. Additionally, healthy ingredients such as soy are often used to enhance the bread's natural and healthy properties.

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe

The U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

North America

The U.S.



Canada

APAC

China



India

South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Africa Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Europe will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in the number of private labels in this region, especially in Western Europe, and discounts offered by grocery retailers, have fueled the sales of both existing and new private label products. Preservatives and additives-free and gluten-free bread are popular products among consumers in Europe.

Discover potential segments for historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2022 to 2027) – Download a Sample Report

Bread market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The global bread market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous vendors. Vendors in the market compete on the basis of quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Moreover, major vendors are focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence. Increasing vendor competition may lead to vendors reducing their product prices, which could affect profit margins and the growth of the market. Some of the key players covered in the report include:

AB Mauri Ltd.

AGROFERT AS

Angel Bakeries

Aryzta AG

Bakers Delight

Bakkerij Borgesius

Barilla G and R Fratelli Spa

Braces Bakery Ltd.

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Campbell Soup Co.

Finsbury Food Group Plc

Flowers Foods Inc.

Fuji Baking Group

Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV

Modern Food Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Bread market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist bread market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bread market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bread market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bread market vendors

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Bread Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.27% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 118.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.2 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany,France , Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Mauri Ltd., AGROFERT AS, Angel Bakeries, Aryzta AG, Bakers Delight, Bakkerij Borgesius, Barilla G and R Fratelli Spa, Braces Bakery Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Finsbury Food Group Plc, Flowers Foods Inc., Fuji Baking Group, Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Hostess Brands Inc., Modern Food Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Monginis Foods Pvt. Ltd., Pasco Shikishima Corp., Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd., and Warburtons Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

